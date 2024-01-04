South Shore gets additional community resource deputy

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command has added a fifth community resource deputy to address South Shore’s rapid population growth.

Deputy Emily Anderson officially was named community resource deputy of Gibsonton and Riverview, east of U.S. 301 down to 19th Avenue.

She joins deputies Kenzie Basilone, who covers Apollo Beach and Ruskin; Jeff Merry, greater Sun City Center; Brian Sherman, northeast Riverview, Wimauma and FishHawk; and Michael Ortiz, who is assigned to the Boys & Girls Club in Wimauma.

Anderson is a five-year veteran of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, where she served nights on street patrol in District 2. She graduated from Strawberry Crest High School in Plant City in 2015 and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Hillsborough Community College three years later.

As an animal lover, she originally wanted to become a veterinarian but switched her interest to law enforcement in high school.

While in college, she interned with HCSO, she rode along with deputies in districts 2 and 5 and observed operations at the Orient Road County Jail.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Valrico with her dachshund, Elliott, was asked to transfer to District 4 as a community resource deputy by Cpl. Desirae Krouse, who supervises all of the command’s CRDs.

“She has a great personality, high energy, is ambitious and likes helping the community.,” Krouse said. “I knew she’d be a real asset to the area in this position.”

Anderson officially started her new role Dec. 11. Although she’s still learning the ropes, so to speak, she loves being a community resource deputy.

Her duties include working with homeowners’ associations, community organizations and neighborhood watches; visiting schools as an HCSO ambassador; helping businesses with trespass authorizations and enforcement; handling traffic complaints; and other assorted issues in the communities she serves.

“I thought it would be a nice change and wanted to try something new,” she said. “I’m enjoying it, especially seeing the day side of the job. I like working with the public, and I find customer service appealing. I used to work at Outback Steakhouse in Plant City as a host, server and to-go person.”

Anderson said she’s glad she made this career decision and eventually wants to become a detective. She plans on being around a long time.

The community resource deputy can be reached via email at eanderson@teamhcso.com or by calling 813-440-7747.