Signs of booming growth

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

In plain view in one of U.S. Highway 301’s most heavily traveled segments, AdventHealth Riverview takes shape between Boyette Road and Riverview Drive. Set to be led by Jason Newmyer, president and chief executive officer, the focus reportedly will be on “whole-person care for everyone who walks through our doors.” The hospital is set to house 82 beds, and up to 202 beds after future expansion. Also on tap at opening, dedicated emergency care and comprehensive specialty care services. The footprint allows for 282,610 feet of hospital space and 96,649 square feet of medical offices. Meanwhile, across the street, near the intersection of South U.S. 301 and Palmetto St., another apartment building takes shape as a multi-story high-rise.