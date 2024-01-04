Obituaries for the week of January 4, 2024

Frank Justin Lapniewski

Oct. 4, 1977 – Dec. 26, 2023

Frank Justin Lapniewski, age 46, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. He will be remembered as the most caring person, who was always there to help a friend in need. He loved his family and was a proud father to his two children. Frankie, as he was known to many of his friends, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid pool player. He proudly served as vice president of the Ruskin Moose Lodge. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tamie Lapniewski, and their children, Taylor and Justin Lapniewski; parents, Frank and Janet Lapniewski; sister, Nicole Jackson, and brother-in-law, Corey Jackson; father-in-law, William Beasley, and wife, Maria; sister-in-law, Billie Jean Curl, and husband Brendan; nephews, Finley and Caleb Jackson; nieces, Sabella, Zoey and Nicole Beasley; many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Frank is predeceased by his grandparents, Ronald and Josephine Bryant; grandmother, Mabel Lapniewski; mother-in-law, Gloria Beasley; and brother-in-law, Joey Beasley. Frank will be honored with a celebration of life ceremony, details to be announced separately.

Tony A. Smith

Tony Alden Smith, 82, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023.

Born April 23, 1941, in Montgomery, AL, son of Walter Smith and Meda Roberta Phillips, he was raised in Sand Mountain, AL, and served in the Navy from 1958 to 1964.

After the Navy, Tony was a master at many trades but focused most of his career in the carpet and flooring industry. He met his loving wife Aida in Puerto Rico in 1981, and they married in 1985 in New York. They enjoyed a fulfilled life together in New York, retiring to PR in 2012. They relocated to Sun City Center, FL, in 2022.

Tony was a loyal, friendly and caring person, dedicated to his family. He loved to fish, vacation, cook and spend quality time enjoying family and friends.

Tony is survived by his wife, Aida Luz Miranda of Sun City Center, FL, and sons, Kevin Smith of Rome, GA, Arnold Miranda (Juana) of Pomona, NY, and Richard Miranda (Christina) of Riverview, FL. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Sun City Center Funeral Home on Dec. 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled American Veterans.

Michele D. Watkins

With hearts full of love and gratitude, we announce the passing of our beloved Michele Denise Watkins, who left us peacefully at 8:48 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, at the age of 70 in Sun City, FL. She was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Washington, D.C., the fourth of five children to Meredith and Vernice Watkins who preceded her in death.

During her school years, Michele enjoyed going to sock hops, school dances and school ball games. She graduated from high school in 1972 from The Academy of Notre Dame De Namur, a private Catholic Girls’ School, and began working for the Federal Government. Michele would eventually retire from the Securities and Exchange Commission and relocate to Atlanta in 2009.

As a teenager, Michele’s enthusiasm for dance led to performing with her sister, Carmen, up and down the East Coast with Bren-Car Dancers. The two would later join forces to teach dance and perform through schools they started together, beginning with building a recognized dance program with the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation at Palmer Park Community Center. They would compete up and down the East Coast, winning multiple competitions and turning the program into a powerhouse. No matter where she went, throughout her life, Michele’s feet never stopped moving. Her passion for dance continued after she relocated to Atlanta and, ultimately, Tampa, gracing any dance floor with her infectious moves and unwavering rhythm. Michele’s teaching continued in Hillsborough County, FL, instructing fellow seniors with her “girlfriend” (her portable oxygen pack) in tow. She was a regular at the King’s Point South Clubhouse, hosting events, teaching (Gold Zumba, line dancing) and performing with several line dance groups.

Before her passing, Michele was a woman of vibrancy, zest and a thirst for life’s adventures. Her adventurous spirit extended beyond the dance floor, as Michele was an avid traveler. Her love for travel began at an early age. She would often spend summer vacations with her family in Ocean City, MD; Niagara Falls, Canada; or the Wildwoods in NJ. As an adult, Michele was always eager to explore new cultures, cuisines and landscapes. She visited Jamaica so much one would think she had a home there. More recently, she was on a different cruise ship every other month, traveling all over the Caribbean.

Michele touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts. She loved life, and her laugh was infectious. Despite her health issues, she never let what would limit her prevent her from experiencing life. While we grieve her passing, we celebrate the remarkable life she lived on her own terms, filled with passion, adventure and unwavering love. Her spirit will forever dance in our hearts, and her memory will forever be cherished.

We celebrate Michele, as she refused to be bound by limitations, living her life by her own rules and touching so many lives. Michele is survived by siblings, sisters, Carmen, Juaquina (Meredie), Chiquita (Chick), and brother, Meredith Jr. (Snookie); sons, Erik (wife Lakiva), and Kofi (wife Tara); cherished grandchildren, Justin (28), Kofi Erik (23), Kayla (19), Kristopher (14) and Joshua (12); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

A celebration of Michele’s life will be held January 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Michele Watkins to The Bernie Mac Foundation, https://bernie-mac-foundation.snwbll.com/who-ya-wit/.