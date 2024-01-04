Kings Point celebration events exhibit holiday joy

By PHYLLIS HODGES

hodgespress@gmail.com

Kings Point residents put their charitable inclinations (along with a fondness for fun) front and center during the community’s third annual Celebration of the Holidays. The success of a collection of December events demonstrated how coming together can create a holiday season filled with joy.

Shawna Deiulio, general manager of the Kings Point Master Association, is quick to praise all the contributors, volunteers and participants who made the celebration events special.

First on the celebration docket was The Festival of Trees, December 11, in the main clubhouse. Decorated trees and wreaths donated by clubs and individuals were on exhibit and available for bidding. The evening included clubs offering last-minute shopping opportunities, carolers strolling the halls, Santa for photos, tasty entrees and desserts, and high-ticket prizes that went to some very lucky raffle winners. The tree that bid the highest ($380) was named “Winter Wonderland,” created by the Kings Point Glass Arts Club. A close second, named “Candy Cane ($365), was created by Elaine Golding Ferguson. The celebration proceeds of $29,000 were donated to A Kids Place, a charitable organization that provides a safe and nurturing home for foster children.

A golf cart parade on December 21 displayed the talents of 28 very creative participants. First place ($250) went to Patricia Carncross with her very elaborate gingerbread house. A rolling Christmas tree by Ray and Pattie Papiano took second place ($150), and Arlene Gasper with her Christmas candy theme won third place ($100).

In the house decorating contest, 29 units participated. Residents Tim and Wendy Driscol (2113 S. Halcyon Drive – Highgate IV) pulled out all the stops and captured first place ($100). Second place ($50) went to Robert Dessecker at 2217 Nottingham Greens Drive – Nottingham.

Kings Point is a Sun City Center gated community of over 5,000 homes with about 10,000 residents. The parade and lighting contest were co-sponsored by the KP Master Association (Vesta) and the Condo Owners Association, the community’s oldest organizational entity. According to COA President Eileen Peco, this group focuses on providing auxiliary services (such as shredding) to residents and sponsoring special events.