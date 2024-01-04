Hillsborough’s retired fire rescue chief lauded at county meeting

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

With dignitaries, family and colleagues in attendance, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones received ceremonial tribute at the Fred B. Karl County Center.

Set to retire Dec. 22, Jones, two days earlier, at the Dec. 20 meeting of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners received a special commendation. His replacement is fire chief Jason Dougherty.

At the meeting, Jones paid tribute to his family, the people he worked with, county leaders he served with and the “more than 1,000 phenomenal men and women of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue,” now under the watch of interim fire chief Jason Dougherty.

“My plan in life was not to be in the fire service, but I’m very thankful that I found God’s plan,” Jones said. “My personal life mission has been to love God, to love people and to serve both. I thank you again for this honor. It’s very humbling.”

In awarding Jones a special commendation, Commissioner Michael Owen recognized Jones as a “transformational leader who dedicated more than 45 years of service to this community, fire service and emergency management.”

Under his watch, with almost a decade of service as Hillsborough fire chief, Jones lead the state’s fourth-largest fire department and the largest on Florida’s west coast. Hillsborough’s more than 45 stations cover more than 909 square miles and last year answered nearly 140,000 service alarms.

Among the dignitaries in attendance Dec. 20 was Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Noting the “ton of community partnerships” his office enjoys, Chronister said “there is none larger, more important or more critical that the one we share with the men and women of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.”

“I’ve had a front row seat watching this innovative leader, Chief Jones, and his command staff create one of the most professional, one of the most efficient, and one of the most reputable fire departments in the state of Florida.”

Indeed, at the Naples Grande Beach Resort on July 18, Jones received recognition as Florida Career Fire Chief of the Year, saying he was “truly humbled” and “extremely proud to be a member of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Jones is a founding member of Florida Task Force 3, an urban search-and-rescue team of trained firefighters from Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Jones deployed the task force in 2021 to assist in the aftermath of the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, a suburb of Miami.

Accomplishments during Jones’ tenure as county fire chief include the addition of three new fire stations, 12 advanced life support ambulances, a second heavy rescue unit, a new fireboat, a new rescue boat, two personal watercraft and an aerial truck. The summer youth fire academy, cadet program and fire academy were either instituted or revamped under his direction, and as a result allowed for a more diverse workforce.

On a personal note, Sheriff Chronister said Jones, 32 years ago, was Chronister’s CPR instructor in Hillsborough’s Sheriff’s Training Academy, which elicited a round of applause.“Yeah, you should clap, because I don’t know how I passed it,” Chronister said, good-naturedly, before noting the profound experience of bringing in people to be recognized for a career of service.

“There are individuals who dedicate their entire life to public service,” Chronister said. “Chief Jones, you’re one of those selfless servants who have moved the needle in our county.”

In a personal note of his own, Owen said Jones had been a mentor as well to the first-term commissioner, and that Owen would have preferred to see Jones leaving with a parade in his honor and “the Goodyear blimp flying over with his name, but that’s just not his style.”

As for family sacrifice, Owen gave the chief’s wife, Catherine, a bouquet of flowers, as he noted the potential sacrifice of life and limb that firefighters sign up for when they become first responders.

“The people who don’t necessarily sign up for this are the spouses,” Owen added, “and for that, Catherine, I want to tell you I know we borrowed (your husband) a lot longer than we thought we would, as we kind of tricked him into being our fire chief.”

Jones joined Tampa Fire Rescue in 1978, and after more than three decades of service, came out of retirement in 2015 to lead Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. His announcement that he would be retiring came as the HCFR celebrated its 50-year anniversary, which started with a round of open houses in August.

Before the founding of HCFR in August 1973, Hillsborough had volunteer firefighters, which essentially ended in 2012. Today, with breakneck population growth a factor, and the imperative to shorten response times, HCFR officials have stated the need to build two stations a year for the next 10 years. The open houses held in August aimed to build community support for this investment, as they served as well to celebrate a half-century of service.