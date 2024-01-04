By LOIS KINDLE

When nail technician Christin Forsyth moved from New Jersey to Riverview in 2020, the pandemic hit and caused her to develop a new business model.

At first she started doing nails for her friends and neighbors, but then she decided to take her manicure and pedicure services directly to the homes of folks who need them. Almost three years ago, she founded Flirty Nails Mobile, to provide accessible nail services to people who, for one reason or another, have difficulty doing their own.

“We specialize in serving seniors, diabetics and people with oncology or immune concerns,” Forsyth said. “However, you do not need to be a senior citizen to receive our services.”

Forsyth provides her services in the comfort of wherever folks live – in private homes, assisted living or skilled nursing facilities, retirement communities or rehab centers.

She’s based in Riverview and travels within a 25-mile radius, charging only for her services and never for mileage. Pedicures are $55 and manicures, $45. Or both can be had for a flat $75. Polish is optional.

Forsyth removes acrylic but must leave nails natural due to licensing requirements. She can provide gel nails, upon request

“I no longer want to work in a salon setting (like she did in New Jersey for 12 years) despite offers I’ve received,” Forsyth said. “Flirty Nails isn’t just about nails. It’s about helping others, helping our people confined in their places for any health or personal reason. If they cannot go out, we drive to them and make sure everything is safe and personalized. It’s not all about beauty anymore. I go where I’m needed.

“I love doing nails. I can spend all day doing it,” she continued. “I’m very patient. I take as much time as need be. I especially enjoy working with seniors.”

Customers on social media attest to Forsyth’s skills and work ethic.

“Christin it’s an absolute joy,” said Stephanie Brown Kenney, of Wimauma. “She really cares about her clients. My mom was in a skilled rehab and in desperate need for her nails to be done. She has bad arthritis in her fingers, and [Christin] was so gentle. Call her; you won’t regret it.”

Brianna Vassios, of Tampa, agrees.

“We have a newborn at home, so it’s hard to get out of the house to go to a nail salon for a few hours right now,” she said. “Christin was very professional and responsive to schedule an appointment. She provided me a gel mani/pedi in the comfort of my own home: great colors to choose from and great quality of service, very convenient. I definitely recommend her services.”

Flirty Nails Mobile is available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Visa, American Express, Mastercard, PayPal, Zelle, checks and cash are accepted forms of payment.

For more information, visit www.flirtynailsmobile.com/, search Flirty Nails Mobile on Google or Facebook, email flirtynails1@gmail.com or call/text 813-638-7523.