Sun Towers offers free, modified tai chi classes for seniors

By LOIS KINDLE

When you first see people practicing tai chi, you wonder how anyone could benefit from such slow movements. But according to Jennipher Lenoir Robbins, it’s the perfect, low-impact way for seniors to exercise.

Robbins, who is a certified health education specialist with a master’s degree in health education from the University of Florida, works as a certified occupational therapist assistant in Sun Towers’ Outpatient Rehabilitation Therapy Department.

For more than five years, she has taught modified tai chi movements for fall prevention to Sun Towers residents, outpatients and members of the community at no charge. The classes are held every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the facility’s main dining room. You don’t have to register. Just show up.

“We have a very relaxed supportive environment,” Robbins said. “There’s no pressure. Anyone is welcome to drop in.

“You can do these modified movements, which use all elements of the brain needed for balance, either standing or sitting, and receive the same neurological benefits.”

Research has shown that seniors who regularly practice tai chi’s slow, focused movements see improved balance, blood circulation and physical strength; improved hand-eye coordination, sleep quality and cognitive function and memory; and a decreased risk of high blood pressure and reduced depression or anxiety. It’s good for both physical and mental health.

Many seniors consistently fear falling, due to being unsteady on their feet. This keeps them from engaging in a variety of activities, which can actually exacerbate balance issues and increase fall risk.

“As we age, we tend to move as one big stiff piece,” Robbins said. “Tai chi helps us to segment and isolate muscle groups. I encourage anyone who would like to improve their flexibility, coordination and balance to give our modified tai chi classes a try.”

Currently there are 25 to 30 participants in Robbins’ classes. She said she’s had as many as 50.

For more information, call 813-331-3035.