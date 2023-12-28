Riverview’s Victorian Carolers spreads holiday cheer on campus and off

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With 24 performances staged this holiday season, the Victorian Carolers at Riverview High dressed up again for an impromptu show at the school itself.

Following their Dec. 14 winter concert, carolers were in the hallways the next day to spread holiday cheer.

“We just decided to go caroling the next day because the principal came to our concert the night before and thought it would be a good idea,” said Elizabeth “Liz” Stewart, who directs vocal ensembles, teaches musical theater and has taught full-time at Riverview High for 19 years.

“I’ve always felt supported by the administration here because they’ve always taken pride in the things that we do,” Stewart said. “But I don’t remember any other administrator showing up to as many of our events off campus as principal Brian Spiro. He goes above and beyond for students.”

Spiro, a Riverview High graduate himself, most recently took time to see the group perform at Christmas Lane in Plant City, where they performed Dec. 15, which followed a Dec. 11 “Good Day, Tampa Bay!” video clip with Charley Belcher.

“The original idea for the Victorian Carolers came from my association with the Village Players community theater troupe in Valrico many years earlier,” said Stewart. “James McCabe was directing Scrooge and Marley, and he wanted authentic music. And that’s when I started researching Victorian era songs, such as “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella” and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” my husband’s favorite.”

Flash forward from that research in the 1990s to 2018, which is the first year the Victorian Carolers group launched at Riverview High.

“It started with a show at Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center,” Stewart said. “The folks there said they had been trying to hire Victorian carolers but the cost was too high. I was thinking, this is how we can raise money for the chorus program.”

Music boosters help pay for music program costs overall, including costumes, cost of music, uniforms, substitute teachers and transportation to various competitions and performances.

“Every time we go out, we get donations,” Stewart said. “And every bit helps cover costs for more opportunities for more students.”

The Victorian Carolers has grown to 20 singers, with tryouts in mid-September having become more competitive as the group’s stature grows.

As the season draws to a close, Stewart is getting ready to stage Grease at Riverview High. In February, choral students will be lined up for another seasonal fundraiser, in the form of singing telegrams delivered at school and throughout the community.

To learn more, or to purchase a singing telegram, email Elizabeth.Stewart@hcps.net/.