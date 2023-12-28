Obituaries for the week of December 28, 2023

Judith Anne Bartak-Maser

Born April 8, 1947, in Peekskill, NY, to Edward and Grace Alley, Judy lived a full and wonderful life, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2023, unexpectedly, in her sleep.

She dearly cherished her coworkers and students she was blessed to work with during her more than 30 years as a music teacher at Valhalla School District, NY. She remained in contact with many of her students and coworkers until the time of her passing. To many of them she was a mentor that inspired them through kindness, strength, wisdom, faith, love, patience and humor.

Judy was a gifted musician and actress and among her many accomplishments is her participation in Tuba Christmas from 1993-2001 in Rockefeller Center, NYC. Upon her retirement from teaching in New York, she relocated to Sun City Center, FL, where she used her Reading Specialist certificate to help mentor elementary students after school and continued in performing arts at The Pelican Players.

She embraced her passion of travel and explored every single continent of the world with her husband, Allen Maser. She embraced the cultures and people of the multitude of countries visited.

While exploring other corners of the world was always considered a treasure to Judy, she never hesitated to express how blessed she was by the time spent with family and friends. She is survived by her dearest family members, Dianne (cousin) and David Hartman; Matthew and Bethany Hartman; Jacob Hartman; Carolyn Eno; and their children, Audrie, Jonah, Rahel, Birtukan, Cayden and Grayson; as well as her stepson, Matthew, and Claire Maser; and her granddaughters, Lucy Kate and Sloan.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Benjamin Bartak, and husband, Allen Maser. She will be immensely missed by many that loved her. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Judy by supporting a non-profit of your choice, or bless someone with a random act of kindness, and certainly enjoy the precious time you have with loved ones.

Mary McCarty

Mary McCarty went home to heaven on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Born in Wauchula, FL, on March 23, 1928, to Robert and Maidee Patrick. She is survived by her husband, James McCarty; daughter, Marijean (Steve) Green, of Atlanta, GA; son, Jim (Shirley) McCarty, of North Port, FL; and daughter, Patti (Steve) Hankey, of St. Louis MO; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mary was the youngest of six children, an identical twin to Martha, and the last surviving child of the Patrick family. She grew up in Lakeland and married Jim on Oct. 21, 1950. She loved serving her Florida churches in Miami, Pompano Beach, Brandon and Sun City Center. She sold real estate in the Brandon area for over 45 years. She was enthusiastic, optimistic and a witness for her Lord.

A Memorial Service is planned for Sat, Jan 20, 10 a.m., at Family Church, Port Charlotte, where son Jim is the pastor.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.