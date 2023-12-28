Hillsborough’s hometown holiday festival runs through New Year’s Eve

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With extended lights, an expanded holiday market and the first time Santa’s Village remains open through New Year’s Eve, Hillsborough’s hometown holiday festival remains brighter than ever at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

There, fair officials for three years have presented Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village; it follows the Hillsborough County Fair, which ended its 12-day run Nov. 12. Proceeds from the seasonal festival help support the fair’s growth.

The holiday festival boasts more than 1 million lights, a drive-through animated light tunnel, holiday themed food and carnival rides, petting zoo, holiday market and a self-guided walking tour of the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village, decked out in festive lights.

In an interview at the festival last week, fair manager Suzanne Holcomb said the drive-through light show has extended to more than two miles, with a new section including a glittering “Under the Sea” showcase.

As for the walk-through village, “we added live, local talent, so that almost every night we have entertainment,” Holcomb said. In years past, only the lights were still up after Christmas, she added, but this year Santa’s Village is open as well through Dec. 31.

Hannah Sherrouse and William Lundy watched as their girls, Rein, 4, and Lindsey, 7, visited with Santa. “It’s our second time coming to the festival and we love it,” Sherrouse said. “The kids have a lot of fun seeing the trees and ornaments and getting a picture with Santa.”

“A real-life puppy and Gabby’s Dollhouse,” is what Rein said she asked Santa to get her for Christmas. Kinsley said she asked Santa “to say hi to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” as she proudly pointed to the reindeer outfit she sported.

Landon and Leo, with their mom, Elena Bryant, and their aunts, Kate and Lauren Colias, stopped at an arts-and-crafts table to decorate ornaments. Elena Bryant said her son Landon, sporting a Grinch sweatshirt, “loved seeing his favorite character” roaming the premises.

“I thought it was going to be just Christmas lights,” Landon Bryant said. “My mom didn’t tell me it was a festival, too.” His brother Leo’s favorite thing? “Watching my brother ride a camel,” he said. “It was cool to see.”

Santa’s Village affords as well a menu of traditional festival and seasonal offerings, including edibles from Happy Tacos & Grill and the North Pole Café, where holiday beverages include hot chocolate and hot and iced coffee. At Santa’s Sweet Shop, indulge in apple cider donuts, deep-fried strawberries, deep-fried pineapple and maple bacon donuts (with or without the meat). Smitty’s offers funnel cakes, kettle corn and hand-dipped buttermilk corn dogs, and there’s a host of other expected festival treats, including pizza with a variety of toppings.

Nearby a stage is set up, where local talent during a visit last week included students from Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts in Valrico, owned by Heather Ochalek-Stump. Her business has been drawing students for lessons, rental instruments and performance opportunities from the Greater Riverview and Greater Brandon communities for almost 30 years.

“This festival is a great way to bring the community together,” Ochalek said. “It has everything from rides and entertainment that supports local groups, which I love. They have vendors and food, and I would love to see the vendors explode even more and see this become a great holiday shopping experience.”

Among her students performing, under the vocal teaching guidance of her daughter, Kathryn Ochalek, 22, were Ava Rohde, 11, and her sister, Ella, who turns 14 this month.

In her vocals, Ava Rohde made it clear “It’s Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Christmas,” as she filled what would be the musical backdrop for a dance interlude with standup comic relief. “What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?” The should-be obvious answer, “frostbite.” Next, “What do you call a greedy elf” and “What is an elf’s favorite candy?” The answers, “elf-ish” and “orna-mints.”

For her turn, Ella Rohde performed “White Christmas,” the Irving Berlin song, sung by Bing Crosby, which became a huge hit with the release of the 1954 movie, White Christmas. But it was the Taylor Swift version that drew Ella Rohde to the tune, while her mother, Diane Rohde, said she remembers fondly the Crosby version.

“I remember more the movie, and I watch it every Christmas, but she doesn’t know that,” Diane Rohde said. “Her idol, Taylor Swift, sings the song, and so she sings the song. It’s a beautiful song, and its appeal changes with the times.”

Leaving the fairgrounds, headed for home, a last-minute run-in with Sandra Sanna, who in turn had a run-in with a green-skinned attendee, is another reminder that the holidays are for both the young and the young at heart.

“I love the Grinch, and he was nice enough to take a picture with me,” Sanna said. “Everybody’s a grinch from time to time, and he reminds us we can all be human.”

The hometown holiday festival continues 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, at 215 Sydney Washer Road. For cost and event details, visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com/ or call 813-737-FAIR (3247).