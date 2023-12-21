Sun City Center Flowers & Gifts changes hands

By LOIS KINDLE

Jeanne Spradlin, of Ellenton, is the new owner of Sun City Center’s only full-service flower and gift shop, one that’s proud to have served the senior retirement community and surrounding area since 1972.

Spradlin purchased Sun City Center Flowers & Gifts Oct. 6 from Amalia and Luis Reyes, owners for the past 18 years, and she took over its lease at 1607 Sun City Center Plaza, next door to Replays Family Sports Grill.

She and her daughter, Jennifer Stricklan, of Ruskin, have teamed together to run the store. Spradlin creates floral arrangements and oversees the back of the business, while her daughter handles the marketing, customer service and front end of the shop. Deliveries are made by Noah Stricklan, Spradlin’s 18-year-old grandson, and several of Amalia Reyes’ employees, including experienced designer Katti Fiallo, are part of the team.

Jeanne, a former hairdresser and stay-at-home grandma, moved to Florida from St. Louis, Mo., in 2021, and Jennifer, her husband Devin and five children followed the next year. Jennifer became employed as an after-care instructor at SLAM Apollo Beach public charter school but was lured away by her mom to join her at the shop.

Jeanne was always crafty, making wreaths and flower arrangements for friends, neighbors and her church. She even did the flowers for Jennifer’s wedding in 2002.

“Everyone who saw them wanted my services,” Jeanne said. “I did a dozen weddings within the next year.”

In 2003, Jeanne was hired by H.S. Floral Distributors Inc., a company renting space in Sam’s Club stores. Within a year, she was chosen to manage a floral department in one of the company’s new stores in Maplewood, Mo., and worked there from 2004 to 2012. After that she did consulting work and became a seasonal helper at a variety of florists in St. Louis.

“My husband and I planned to sell our house and move to Florida,” Jeanne said. “I came down to Bradenton in 2018, stayed with my aunt in Parrish and got a job with a florist in Bradenton.”

After scouting out the area, she returned to St. Louis and moved to Ellenton with her husband Scott three years later.

Ironically, last spring she was hired by Amalia Reyes, who was looking for someone to help answer the phone and do extra design work. Jeanne had posted an interest in buying a flower shop on the Florist to Florist private Facebook group, and Amalia decided to sell hers.

Sun City Flowers & Gifts specializes in all sorts of custom floral arrangements, centerpieces and special gifts for every major holiday and season, birthdays, corporate events, weddings, funerals and other occasions. The shop carries both live and silk plants, gift items, stuffed animals, figurines, balloons, chocolates and more. Satisfaction is guaranteed.

The shop’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be open on Saturday, Dec. 23 until noon for holiday shopping and order pickup only and closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. Phone orders for funerals will be accepted during this time.

To place an order or for more information, visit https://www.flowersbysuncitycenterflowers.com/ or call 813-634-2824. The shop’s toll free number is 800-842-5069. All major credit cards are accepted, and gift cards are available.