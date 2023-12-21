Sumner wins three of four on the week

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner successfully opened up the week of Dec. 11 with a 65-60 double overtime road win vs. Middleton on Monday night. The team returned to its home court in a 57-47 loss to Plant City before traveling to Riverview on Friday to post a 67-49 win over a South Shore rival. The ’Rays completed the week defeating Auburndale 64-46 on the road for the X-Mas Shoot-Out.

The Stingrays played a thriller of a game against the Middleton Tigers to start the week. The Tigers came into the game with only one win but played a very competitive game against Sumner that took two overtimes to decide the outcome. The Stingrays were down Isaiah Williams and the size he brings to the court. Williams is a big part of the defense and leads the team with rebounds and blocks. He also has nearly a 60% FG percentage on offense. The ’Rays held a narrow 25-21 advantage at the half, and the Tigers roared back to knot the game in regulation. The teams played an even first extra period, but Sumner doubled up the Tigers 10-5 in the second OT to exit the court as the winners. Jacob Douglas paced Sumner with 25 points, a team high for the season to date.

Sumner returned home on Tuesday to face a very talented Plant City team that arrived undefeated and remained undefeated with the 57-47 victory over the Stingrays. The ’Rays were again without Isaiah Williams for the second straight game. Sumner trailed 17-9 after the first quarter but adjusted to the tempo set by the Raiders and gave themselves a chance to stay in the game. The Stingrays showed grit and only saw the Plant City lead grow by two points, at 40-38, a testament to the coaching staff to keep the players believing in themselves. This test will only help Sumner build confidence in its ability to stay in games. Free throw shooting, a problem area against Newsome a few days earlier, was not an issue in this game with Sumner going 6-8 from the line. Jacob Douglas was the leading scorer for the Stingrays with a 13-point effort. Jean Chaplin added 11 for the ’Rays.

Back to the road the Stingrays went, headed up 301 to Riverview on Friday night to take on the Sharks. The Stingrays jumped out to an early lead, ending the first quarter 21-14, and, like the Plant City game, it was the Stingrays that used the early lead to set themselves up for the win. Sumner would dominate the third quarter and add an additional 10 points to its lead. The game saw the return of Isaiah Williams to the lineup, and he made an impact with seven rebounds and three blocked shots. As has been the case, Jacob Douglas led the way for Sumner with 16 points. The Stingrays ended the week with a rare Saturday appearance, posting a 64-46 road win over the Auburndale Bloodhounds. The Stingrays again dominated early, taking a 27-10 lead into halftime and that was enough to weather a Bloodhounds surge in the final two stanzas. Karsten Walker paced the Stingrays with 15 points, and Isaiah Williams again led the defense with eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

The team now takes a well-earned holiday break and will return to the court for tournament action, participating in Dunedin and Wiregrass tournaments. The ’Rays resume the regular season on Jan. 6 at home vs. Berkeley Prep.