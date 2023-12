HCA Florida South Shore Hospital hosted a Christmas-themed, pancake breakfast Dec. 16 for its entire team of caregivers, volunteers and their families. The festive, third annual event included a visit from Santa and the Pony and a Zoo SaddleBred Ranch petting zoo, which included goats, chickens, ducks, rabbits, tortoises, a donkey, steer and pony.

The hospital’s food and nutrition services staff prepared the free meal of pancakes, bacon, sausage/cheese biscuits and more.

Lois Kindle