Riverview chamber sets 2024 events for new year engagement

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Looking to the year ahead, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has set 2024 dates for its 10 signature events, starting with its Empower Wellness Summit in January and its annual dinner and business awards ceremony a month later.

Referring now to its members as “investors,” and rethinking the slate of offerings the chamber presents each year, the 15-member chamber board is set to start the first full year with Ny’Kole Krivda leading the staff as president and CEO.

“Our mission remains steadfast, to empower your business by creating programs and resources more tailored than ever to address your unique needs and challenges while giving you a competitive edge,” said Tammy See, of OEL Heating & Cooling, in her remarks as the chamber’s board chair.

First off for the chamber, the wellness summit on Saturday, Jan. 13, invites members and nonmembers to purchase booths highlighting a wide range of resources and supports for nutrition, mental health and physical wellness.

The event is set to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardenville Recreation Center. Attendees can expect free health screenings, educational workshops and family-friendly activities for all ages.

On Friday, Feb. 2, at The Regent in Riverview, the chamber family and guests are set to meet for the annual dinner, at which time awards for 2023 are issued, including for businesses with 25-plus, up to 25 and five or less employees. Receiving these awards for 2022, respectively, were YMCA Camp Cristina, McCullagh & Scot and Impact Program Inc.

Also announced at the dinner will be the 2023 Riverview Citizen of the Year. The 2022 recipient is Betty Jo Tompkins, noted for her work in conservation.

In March, April and May, respectively, the chamber is set to present its annual Nonprofit Showcase Luncheon (March 16), Annual Golf Tournament (April 20) and Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon (May 28), followed by its well-received, month-long Taste of GRCC in June.

The 29th annual GRCC Golf Tournament is set for Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, at 13050 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview.

Expect midway vendors and food samples around the putting green area, open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop at 12:30 p.m. The shotgun start is 1 p.m., preceded by a 12:30 p.m. opening celebration.

For the Taste of GRCC in June, the community is asked to support local restaurants through dine-in, takeout or delivery orders. According to chamber officials, the goal is to increase community exposure and social media engagement for local food and beverage establishments.

In the past, the annual event had been held in person, with vendors manning booths to display their taste offerings. When COVID struck, the event grew into a virtual offering, with participants posting visits and orders online to vote for their “best” choices. Due to its popularity, the month-long event continues in this fashion.

The Teaching to Excellence celebration, set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Winthrop Barn Theatre, at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave., aims to warmly welcome public, private and charter school teachers new to the Greater Riverview area before the first day of school. Recognized as well are each school’s Teacher of the Year. The brainchild of Earl Lennard, a longtime chamber member, Riverview resident and former superintendent of schools, the event lives on in his memory.

Vendors and participants are invited to register for the educator event, as well as for the first annual Winthrop Fall Bazaar, set for 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Winthrop Town Center Founder’s Square. Expect 100-plus vendors, food trucks, kid activities, performers, hayrides and more.

Three days earlier, the chamber’s annual Meet the Candidates Political Forum is set to run 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Winthrop Barn Theatre. The event includes a Straw Poll conducted by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

Wrapping up the new year is the annual Light Up Winthrop Holiday Market, which debuted this month as a joint town-chamber affair. The event again will feature more than 100 vendors, as the holiday gathering gives a seasonal taste of the Winthrop Pop-Up Market, which runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of the month, from October through May.

For more on the Winthrop Pop-Art Market, visit www.winthroppopupmarket.com/. Future dates are Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 16, April 20 and May 18.

For more on the chamber, and to confirm event dates and details, visit www.riverviewchamber.com/ or call 813-234-5944. Chamber offices are in Winthrop, at 6152 Delancey Station St., Riverview.