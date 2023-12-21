Former Hope Fund youth returns to encourage others in program

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s been a minute since David Ramirez was a young student in the Hope Fund’s after-school art program. Now 20 and close to graduating from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, he recently returned to speak to The Hope Fund kids.

“I talked a lot about how important it is not to give up on their dreams and how they can accomplish anything they put their minds to,” he said. The Hope Fund program and its support led me to discover my passion for art, and the scholarships it gave me helped enable me to pursue it.”

Ramirez ended up going to Progress Village Middle Magnet School of the Arts.

“I realized from there that art was what I wanted to do with my life,” he said. “I started college at HCC Ybor and transferred to USF, where I’m now studying animation.”

Almost all of the students currently in The Hope Fund after-school program at the Wimauma Civic Center are the children of at least one migrant farmworker, said Carla Miles, Hope Fund founder and immediate past president. “Their parents don’t talk about school and the future, so David’s presentation was exciting for many of them.

“Any child who goes through the program is eligible for a scholarship to either college or a technical school,” she continued.

“We have four in college this year, and one of them works to support his family and can only take one class at a time.”

Miles said the program had its first college graduate, Elvis Harcia, last year. He earned his nursing degree and was hired as a registered nurse at Tampa General Hospital within a week of his graduation, she said.

On Dec. 5, Ramirez, a former Wimauma Elementary School student, spoke to a crowd of about 40 children. After his presentation, children gathered ’round him, eagerly asking questions about why college is so important. He said many of them want to go to continue their educations, but their financial situation makes it harder for them.

That’s where The Hope Fund of South Shore can help.

“It’s an amazing scholarship, and that’s why I want to tell as many people as possible about it,” Ramirez said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the help I received.”

David’s father, Dave Ramirez, is too.

“David has always been creative, so it’s no surprise he chose to go to school for the arts,” he said. “And it all started with The Hope Fund program at Bethune Park [its location prior to 2012], where he thrived.

“The scholarship definitely helped him further his schooling,” he added. “I’m so proud of my son and glad to see him giving back through community service.

The Hope Fund, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization is an all-volunteer program based in Wimauma. All funds it receives directly benefit the children.

For more information, visit www.thehopefundscc.org or call 813-590-8448.