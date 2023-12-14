World War II veteran, ‘Rosie Riveter,’ lay flowers at Pearl Harbor remembrance in Ruskin

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Members of Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287 gathered Dec. 7 to commemorate a day that has lived in infamy, marking their solemn remembrances of those who lost their lives in the minutes and years following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

It was a poignant nod to the Dec. 7 surprise attack in Hawaii that ushered in America’s involvement in World War II, the enormity of which would match the nation’s collective conscience and grief following the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks on home soil as well.

“Anything that has to do with the military and with any of our fellow soldiers dying, we take this very seriously,” said post member Jennifer Watson, a U.S. Air Force veteran and certified firefighter and military widow, who offered her Ruskin property on the Little Manatee River for the Dec. 7 memorial ceremony, which previously had been held at Little Harbor.

Every Veteran who serves knows “It’s the luck of the draw,” Watson added. “It could have been us who lost our lives, just like it happened at Pearl Harbor [at the U.S. Naval Base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii], and after the 9/11 attacks” at the World Trade Center in New York City; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and a field in Shanksville, Pa.

Post commander and U.S. Navy Veteran Patrick “Pat” Barr said Watson’s property was a great location for the Dec. 7 remembrance, hosted by a post that is for Veterans who have lived through combat.

Battle-scarred Veterans “share a common bond,” Barr said, which allows them “to talk about their experiences with people who know what they’ve gone through.”

Count among them World War II Veteran Vern Warner, 98, who helped lay flowers in the river, along with Lorraine Maloy, 97, who played her part as a home front worker.

As a so-called “Rosie Riveter,” Maloy joined the legions of women who took wartime factory jobs to help meet the needs of production for World War II battles. President Franklin Roosevelt referred to this wartime production as the “Arsenal of Democracy.”

“Lorraine worked in a steel factory, and her job was to arc weld for U.S. Army tanks,” Watson said. “Her mother was a part of that effort as well.”

As fate would have it, Watson learned of Maloy, having worked with her son, Sean, who was one of Watson’s fire captains. Since his passing, Watson said she takes Lorraine out to dinner twice a month.

Doing unto others and to fellow service men, women and families is not lost on Barr, Watson and other post members who share the bond of service.

“When you’re selfless, and you do the things that you do because it’s the right thing to do, you don’t even think about it,” Watson said. “And the fact that Lorraine could be a part of the Dec. 7 ceremony, it just meant the world to her.”

At the ceremony, Watson decorated with flags the 42-lift she uses in her lawn care business, The Yard Maid, as it hung over the Little Manatee River. The event was open to the public, featuring a color-guard flag presentation, Marines giving a six-gun salute, a speech and a prayer, and a soulful rendition of “Taps,” a signal to end the day and to honor service members who paid the ultimate price.

As for the Ruskin post, more than just camaraderie draws its members to join.

“We help Veterans, members or not, submit paperwork to receive their benefits,” Barr said. “We’ve all been in a wartime situation; so many of our members go into depression from time to time; and we’re more careful of helping those members because we’ve been there ourselves.”

Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287 meets in the evening the second Wednesday of the month, at 5120 North U.S. Highway 41. Call: 813-645-2935 or visit the post on Facebook and at www.vfw6287.org/.