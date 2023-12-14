Home News Ruskin Seafood Festival a big hit
Ruskin Seafood Festival a big hit

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Ruskin Seafood Festival is over, but the positive vibes and imaging it generated for the entire South Shore community remains.

Comments included that the event was well organized, it was filled with fun and had “terrific” food. There were lots of food options, activities for the entire family, tons of vendors and great entertainment. Even the Full Flow Lavish Loos received rave reviews.

“Wow, we were overwhelmed with the turnout,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, festival host. “It was absolutely fantastic. The weather was beautiful, and the crowds were even better.
“This was a wonderful way to showcase our incredible community,” she continued. “We thank everyone who participated and attended. We’ve already started planning for the 2024 festival.”

COURTESY PHOTO
The Ruskin Seafood Co. offered menu items like this seafood boil of snow crab legs, shrimp and corn on the cob, seared scallops or shrimp over rice, peel ‘n eat shrimp or fresh ahi tuna poke bowls. Its tent was packed with visitors throughout the two-day event.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
This year’s Ruskin Seafood Festival food court was the most varied yet, with more local vendors than ever before. The star, of course, was a plethora of seafood, but visitors could also find BBQ, Latin fusion, burgers, chicken wings, onion sausage, empanadas, pizza and more.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Stephanie Taylor, of Ruskin, and her daughters Stella, 6, and Ariah, 8, show off the slinky bonefish Stella made at the Firehouse Cultural Center children’s craft tent at the 2023 Ruskin Seafood Festival.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Josh Ricard, owner of Roots Southern BBQ, takes a quick break for a pic at this year’s Ruskin Seafood Festival. His continuously busy tent was among the most popular non-seafood vendors at the event

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
The Ruskin Seafood Festival featured all kinds of vendors selling everything from fresh produce, gardening stuff and leather goods to wood art, holiday items, flip flops and more.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center and The Paleo Preserve shared a tent at this year’s Ruskin Seafood Festival and offered kids all kinds of educational and hands-on activities. Pictured are volunteers Noelle Licor, left, and Barbara Fite. Missing are Dolly Cummings and Patty Moore.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Several children gather to pet some goat kids at the petting zoo at the Ruskin Seafood Festival. From left are Isabella Nikolic, 7; Lyanna Nikolic, 4; and Benny Madlangbayan, 7.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Visitors stroll the main Arts and Crafts aisle at the Ruskin Seafood Festival, held Dec. 2-3 at the E.G. Simmons Regional Conservation Park in Ruskin.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Suzy Bredbenner, left, president-elect of Kiwanis SouthShore, packages some free books for a child at the Ruskin Seafood Festival on Dec. 2. Kiwanis gave away 1,000 books and 1,250 pairs of socks donated by Goodwill Works and Bombas, respectively.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Flip Flop Shops store owner Pam Perera rings up a pair of HeyDude shoes at the recent Ruskin Seafood Festival.

 

