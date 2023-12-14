Ruskin Seafood Festival a big hit

By LOIS KINDLE

The Ruskin Seafood Festival is over, but the positive vibes and imaging it generated for the entire South Shore community remains.

Comments included that the event was well organized, it was filled with fun and had “terrific” food. There were lots of food options, activities for the entire family, tons of vendors and great entertainment. Even the Full Flow Lavish Loos received rave reviews.

“Wow, we were overwhelmed with the turnout,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, festival host. “It was absolutely fantastic. The weather was beautiful, and the crowds were even better.

“This was a wonderful way to showcase our incredible community,” she continued. “We thank everyone who participated and attended. We’ve already started planning for the 2024 festival.”