Obituaries for the week of December 14, 2023

Richard Albert Tonger

Sept. 6, 1935 – Nov. 26, 2023

Richard Albert Tonger, age 88, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Jeffrey P, and wife, Connie Jo; daughter, Jodi Aiken, and husband, Jordan; step-daughter, Lisa Luckerman, and husband, Chris; step-daughter, Lori Finnegan; six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Edith; son. Jerri P; and four brothers and one sister.

Dr. Kenneth D. Barringer

Dr. Kenneth Duane Barringer, age 99, of Sun City Center, FL, (formerly of Sheboygan, WI,) passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Barringer (Freeman).

His children include Trent (Angie), Dale (Pat), Duane, Keith, Lauren (Jay), Wendy (Jeff) and the late Robin; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.

He received big hugs by all that loved him dearly. He also returned them to his family and friends.

Rose Mary Fort Aliff

Aunt Rosie, 75, of Riverview transitioned from this life to Heaven on Nov. 20, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Daras Fort; her sister, Ann Cooper; her sister, Debbie Long; and brother, Keith Fort. Rosie leaves behind her brother, Larry Fort of Hot Springs, AR; sisters, Joyce Colding of Naples, Judi Seleska of Bradenton; and many nieces and nephews.

As per Rosie’s wishes, there will be no services and her ashes will be scatterd in the water. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family.

Mary O’Connor Chamberlin

Mary O’Connor Chamberlin, 73, of Sun City Center, FL, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2023, after courageously battling a sudden illness. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she moved with her family to Stamford, CT, in 1966. She met her loving husband, Marc, while teaching in Winsted, CT, and they spent 27 years in Torrington, CT, raising their four children. The couple moved to Sun City Center in 2005, where they enjoyed a fantastic retirement together. She is survived by her devoted husband, Marc, with whom she would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this Thanksgiving.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Francis J. and Ann (Odoski) O’Connor, of Sarasota, FL, and her beloved older brother, Thomas O’Connor, of Louisville, KY (wife Carol). Together, Marc & Mary were blessed with their four children, Tyson of Torrington, CT, (wife Sybil), Joel of Trumbull, CT, (wife Melissa), Kelly of North Attleboro, MA, and Scott of Dunkirk, MD, (wife Jackie), and their nine beautiful grandchildren. She is also survived by seven adoring siblings; as well as countless nieces, nephews and in-laws, both Chamberlins and O’Connors. Her entire family looked up to her, having set an incredible example of dedication to the things that mattered most in life.

Mary stayed home while her kids grew but enjoyed some ten-pin bowling while in Torrington, where she also substitute taught for 17 years. Upon moving to Florida, Mary taught full time at Ruskin Elementary for 10 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed swimming, weekly Mahjong with friends, outlet shopping, fresh strawberries and, especially, Lawn Bowling. She formed many close bonds and always danced around “champion” status, often playing twice a day. She made everyone’s day brighter just by being in it. We are so grateful for all her friends, as she had incredibly close, inspiring relationships with so many people throughout all stages of her life. Mary knew what being a thoughtful friend was all about and she set the standard for so many people.

Marc and Mary attended Mass regularly and set an example of loving Jesus for her entire family, providing a strong foundation for her children. She also showed us how to live with constant dedication to her marriage; Marc and Mary were inseparable and always fun to be around. She had extraordinary patience and a beautiful smile. She was kind, understanding and compassionate. Her faith, wisdom and enthusiasm for life blessed everyone she knew, and the massive number of friends and family who love her is a testament to her strength, kindness and grace.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in Sun City Center, FL, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL. A reception will follow, noon to 2 p.m. at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL. Burial will be private, in the Sarasota National Cemetery, at the convenience of her family. Donations may be made, in Mary’s honor, to the National Pancreas Foundation or your charity of choice.