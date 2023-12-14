Golf Cart Parade exhibits SCC ‘Wonderful Life’

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The December 4 Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade, sponsored by the Community Association, again offered a great start to the holiday season. Beautiful weather and appreciative onlookers enjoyed a parade of about 50 cheerful participants exhibiting the theme—It’s a Wonderful Life.

Included in the parade were State Representative Mike Beltran, Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office representatives, County Commissioners Michael Owen and Joshua Wostal, SCC Security Patrol, SCC Emergency Squad and SCC Community Association directors. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there, escorted by the CA Community Manager Lyn Reitz. Also on site were the SCC Radio Club and CERT (Community Emergency Reaction Team) to help with communications and traffic control.

After completing the parade route—LaJolla to El Rancho to Ojai to Cherry Hills—the carts gathered on the Community Association Central Campus for a welcome by President Ron Clark and Parade Chair Carrie Blaylock. Blaylock introduced Beltran, Owen and Wostal, who addressed the crowd. She thanked the organizers and introduced the three judges from

Boggs Jewelry (Jo Boggs), Jack’s Shack (Troy Milquist) and Payant Wealth Management (Robyn Payant).

Highlighting the day was the announcement of best decorated cart winners. The first-place trophy winners in each of the three categories were Individuals— Peter and June Hyjek (Santa’s Workshop), Groups—SCC Tennis Association (It’s a Wonderful Tennis Life), Business—Aston Gardens (A Cruise Lifestyle). Second and third place winners received $100 and $50 gift cards. Every cart was also entered into a raffle for two $50 gift cards and six CA Entertainment Series show tickets.

The SCC Security Patrol brought the cart being raffled this month. This yearly raffle is a major fundraiser for a group manned entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. Working in cooperation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol is a real asset that helps deter crime in SCC’s neighborhoods and business districts by creating a patrol presence.