Home News Golf Cart Parade exhibits SCC ‘Wonderful Life’
News

Golf Cart Parade exhibits SCC ‘Wonderful Life’

by theObserver

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The December 4 Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade, sponsored by the Community Association, again offered a great start to the holiday season. Beautiful weather and appreciative onlookers enjoyed a parade of about 50 cheerful participants exhibiting the theme—It’s a Wonderful Life.

Included in the parade were State Representative Mike Beltran, Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office representatives, County Commissioners Michael Owen and Joshua Wostal, SCC Security Patrol, SCC Emergency Squad and SCC Community Association directors. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there, escorted by the CA Community Manager Lyn Reitz. Also on site were the SCC Radio Club and CERT (Community Emergency Reaction Team) to help with communications and traffic control.

Winner of the Club category was the SCC Tennis Club cart, manned by Melody O’Sullivan, Darlene Millican and Deb Zieg, along with dog Graci.

In the Business category, first place trophy went to Aston Gardens with its cart inviting folks to enjoy a “cruise ship” lifestyle.

Lyn Reitz, CA community manager, drove Santa and Mrs. Claus (Steve and Diane Pepaal) and Shelby Hillman, Hillsborough County community service aide for the SCC substation.

After completing the parade route—LaJolla to El Rancho to Ojai to Cherry Hills—the carts gathered on the Community Association Central Campus for a welcome by President Ron Clark and Parade Chair Carrie Blaylock. Blaylock introduced Beltran, Owen and Wostal, who addressed the crowd. She thanked the organizers and introduced the three judges from

Boggs Jewelry (Jo Boggs), Jack’s Shack (Troy Milquist) and Payant Wealth Management (Robyn Payant).

Highlighting the day was the announcement of best decorated cart winners. The first-place trophy winners in each of the three categories were Individuals— Peter and June Hyjek (Santa’s Workshop), Groups—SCC Tennis Association (It’s a Wonderful Tennis Life), Business—Aston Gardens (A Cruise Lifestyle). Second and third place winners received $100 and $50 gift cards. Every cart was also entered into a raffle for two $50 gift cards and six CA Entertainment Series show tickets.

PHYLLIS HODGES PHOTOS
Santa’s Workshop, created by Peter and June Hyjek, took home the trophy in the Individual group. These creative residents entered the cart in their Verona neighborhood community as well.

The SCC Security Patrol brought the cart being raffled this month. This yearly raffle is a major fundraiser for a group manned entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. Working in cooperation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol is a real asset that helps deter crime in SCC’s neighborhoods and business districts by creating a patrol presence.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Children’s book aims to keep kids safer in...

Ruskin Seafood Festival a big hit

World War II veteran, ‘Rosie Riveter,’ lay flowers...

Boggs family celebrates 100 years in jewelry business

Be a Santa to a senior who needs...

LOOSE ENDS: We share our roads with wildlife,...

Holiday cheer burns bright at 39th annual Alafia...

ECHO reports record number of people in need

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to celebrate...

Community’s quality of life depends on volunteers

Follow by Email
Facebook