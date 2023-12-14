Boggs family celebrates 100 years in jewelry business

By LOIS KINDLE

Few privately owned, small businesses have the opportunity to observe their centennial anniversary. But due to the hard work of five generations of the Boggs family, Boggs Jewelry will celebrate this astonishing milestone Dec. 16. Owners Roy and Jo Boggs are inviting the public to come celebrate with them at 4852 State Road 672 (in the Kings Crossing Shopping Center), Sun City Center. Meet the family between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and enjoy some refreshments while you’re there.

Founded by Roy’s grandfather Morris Boggs in Pittsburg, Penn., in 1923, the business was moved to 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, due to his wife’s health. After he died, ownership went to his son Jack, a decorated World War II veteran.

When Jack retired in 1992, the business went to his son Robert, then to Roy. Roy’s grandchildren Avery, 21, and Lacey, 18, currently work at the store and comprise the family’s 5th generation.

Bogg’s Jewelry came to Sun City Center around 30 years ago and was first located at 4845 State Road 674 and U.S. 301, near the Three Legged Poodle. When that property was sold, the store had to be relocated and was moved in early 2015 across the street into the Kings Crossing Shopping Center.

“It was the best thing we ever did,” Jo Boggs said.

Boggs Jewelry sells a wide range of high-quality jewelry in classic to contemporary styles, which includes an array of finely crafted diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, pendants and necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

The company buys and sells gold, silver and scrap gold and carries an impressive collection of fine watches, wall clocks and grandfather clocks. It also offers expert clock repair, jewelry appraisals, jewelry engraving, jewelry repair and watch repair services.

“People come from everywhere for watch, clock and jewelry repair, which we do right here in the shop,” Jo said. “We even make house calls on grandfather clocks and can help people move them locally.

“Customers trust us because we have a friendly, experienced and knowledgeable staff who have great pride in their work and take great care in the repair work they do. Our jeweler, Louis, has been with us for 25 years.”

All work is guaranteed.

“We’re known for our honesty, trustworthiness and commitment to quality, integrity and customer satisfaction,” Jo continued. “We remember the days when a handshake meant something. You don’t stay in business 100 years without those kind of values,” which include giving back to the community.

Jo sells fruitcakes for the local Lions Club and pecans for the Rotary annually, is involved in cat rescue and has judged the Sun City Center Golf Cart Parade for 17 years. She raises money for Southeastern Guide Dogs and the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin. Since 2018, she’s done all this while battling five or six bouts of cancer, three rounds of radiation and three rounds of chemotherapy. She said as of last week, it looks like she’s cancer free.

“We’re proud to have served the community for so many years, and we look forward to many more,” she said.

Boggs Jewelry is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 813-634-7899.