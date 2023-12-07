St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to celebrate grand re-opening

By LOIS KINDLE

Anyone who loves a bargain or needs one is invited to the grand re-opening of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store from 3 to 6 p.m., Dec. 14, in Ruskin.

The event will take place at 1311 3rd St. NE and includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet and greet, refreshments, music, prizes, raffles and, of course, shopping.

The festivities are to celebrate the recently completed upgrades and extensive remodeling of the store, which includes raised ceilings, new lighting, organizational displays, new offices, handicap access, new jewelry case and more. The place has a brighter look to it and much better flow.

“It has more of a boutique look now but with low prices kept to help support the community,” said manager Stephanie Ashton. “We also support church conferences at St. Anne, Nativity, St. Stephen and Prince of Peace [Catholic churches].

Each conference has its own board and teams working to identify people who need assistance.

“These churches donate space but have no say in the dispersal of funds we provide for emergency situations,” said Isabel Darcy, the thrift store’s director. “However, they can provide vouchers to people to get items they need from the store.

“The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ruskin provides funding for people in need for all kinds of emergencies, including food, housing, medicine, utility expenses and more,” she continued. “It can be for something as little as buying someone a sandwich to helping someone in need relocate across the country to be with family.

“The other day we gave $100 to a woman who needed chemotherapy medication,” she said.

Assistance is nondenominational. Anyone can apply.

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store takes donations of gently used housewares, clothing and electronics (no computers) from the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The store itself is open the same days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darcy wanted to especially acknowledge Apollo Beach resident Rei Felix, whose wife Lizzy volunteers at the store.

“He supported the renovation with his time, talent and money,” she said. Without him, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

Additional volunteers are always needed at the store. If interested, stop by 1311 3rd St. NE, Ruskin, and fill out an application.

For more information on St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, call 813-645-5255.

The hotline for emergency assistance is 813-645-4304.