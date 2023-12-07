Obituaries for the week of December 7, 2023

Roger Del Giorno

April 12, 1937 – Dec. 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce Roger Del Giorno, age 86, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2023, at Lifepath Hospice in Sun City Center, FL.

Mr. Del Giorno was born on April 12, 1937, to John and Louise Del Giorno in New York, New York. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1963 at Lowry AFB in Colorado and at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. After retiring from the United States Air Force, he worked at the Long Island Railroad for 35 years where his skills as a train mechanic were unmatched. He moved to Florida in 2001 where he continued to live until his passing.

He is now reunited with his parents, John and Louise Del Giorno, and his son, Roger Anthony Del Giorno. He will be deeply missed by his wonderful wife, Carol Del Giorno; his brother, Gerald (Barbara) Del Giorno; his children; grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Mr. Del Giorno’s legacy of hard work, dedication and love will forever be cherished. The scripture that inspired him daily was “I am the way, the truth and the life. No man cometh unto the Father but by me.” John 14:6

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital South and at Lifepath Hospice for their compassionate around-the-clock care. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Sun City Center Funeral Home. The visitation will be held there at the funeral home on Dec. 7, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m., and the burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, on Dec. 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Patricia M. Wilbert

Patricia M. (Korherr) Wilbert of Sun City Center, FL, 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at Aston Garden Assisted living, Sun City Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald (Don) Wilbert.

Pat was born and raised in Ithaca, New York. In 1953, Pat was united in marriage with Richard Mahaffy. Her children include Kathleen Bolduc (Greg), Sun City Center, FL; Mary Ward (Christopher), Wrentham, MA; Richard Mahaffy II (Doug), Sarasota, FL.; and grandchildren, Kristin Bolduc; and John and Michael Ward.

Pat married Donald Wilbert in 1977. Survivors include step-children, Alan Wilbert, Dr. Mitchell Wilbert (Jamie), Kelly Wilbert (Lesa), Gwen Wilbert-Ford (Robert), Cheryl Kapfer (Randy), Christine Stanley and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her career consisted of working for the New York telephone company, homemaker, teacher’s aide at Clarke School for the Deaf in Northampton, MA, and as a real estate agent for Coleman Connection Realty, Sun City Center.

Pat was a dedicated mother and friend to all who met her. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and being with family and friends. Pat was a volunteer for the Sun City Center Security Patrol, Meals on Wheels, past vestry member of the Episcopal Church and volunteer at the Grace Memorial Garden.

Pat is predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Wilbert; mother, Elizabeth Culp; sister, Beverly Parker; and grandson, Patrick Bolduc.

A memorial service will be held at St. John Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center, FL, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to St. John Divine Episcopal Church, in the memo section write Grace Memorial Garden, or to a charity of your choice. You may offer your sympathy online at Zipperer’s Funeral Home – Ruskin, FL.

David J. Tiemeyer

Our beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

David John Tiemeyer was born on Oct. 18, 1944, in San Francisco, CA, to Henry and Freda Tiemeyer. As a child and young adult, David was a musically talented cellist. After graduating high school from Classen High, he attended the University of Oklahoma on a music scholarship. In 2016 David retired from a long career working as a contract negotiator at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ.

David’s passions were being with his wife Beverly, going on long walks, playing golf, spending time with family and watching NFL and college football. He had a great love for classical music and the performing arts.

David was an avid book reader and loved to share his findings with others. He never asked anyone to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. His integrity, kindness and love were an example for all to follow. He had a deep and abiding love for his Heavenly Father and his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Tiemeyer, of Sun City Center, FL; sons, John Tiemeyer, of Bremerton WA, Chris (Julie) Tiemeyer, of Bremerton WA.; former wife, Renee Hedrix, and step-daughter, Kathryn (Matt) Davis, of Chaska MN; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ester and Maxine; and former wife, Alexia Tiemeyer.

A viewing was held on Dec. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Sun City Center Funeral Home, located 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center. On Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m., a graveside service was held at Serenity Meadows, located at 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL.

Anne E. Johnson

Anne Elizabeth Johnson (nee Chandler), 98, passed away peacefully the morning of Nov. 22, 2023, in Sun City Center, FL. Born in 1925 in Buckhurst Hill, Essex, UK, Anne graduated from Northwood Women’s College near her home in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK, in 1942. She earned a Bachelor of Art degree, Summa Cum Laude, from Saint Leo College, FL, in 1982. In 1943 Anne was a British war bride, marrying Clyde Johnson of LaFollette, TN, who was serving as a B-17 crew member in England. They were married for 50 years before Clyde’s death in 1994. Anne came to the US for the first time in 1945 on a troop ship converted for new war brides joining their husbands. She proudly gained U.S. citizenship in 1952. Anne was an “Air Force Wife” until Clyde’s retirement in 1962, accompanying him on assignments in the U.S. and overseas. She worked for the USAF in Civil Service positions at McClellan AFB, CA, and Mac Dill AFB, FL.

Anne loved reading and, especially, travelling with her family. She traveled and cruised extensively with her son David and his wife Annette and with her daughter Carol and her husband, Frank Burns. She jokingly told her kids and their spouses, “I am giving you your inheritance one trip at a time.” The family traveled to nearly every country in Europe by car, bus, train and boat, revisiting places Anne had lived in England, France, Germany and Italy as well as every other garden spot that interested her across Europe. Something like 15 cruises took her to other islands and continents across the globe.

Anne loved her 25 years in SCC. She became very involved in the United Community Church and later the United Methodist Church. For many years she drove for the SCC Security Patrol and later became a dispatcher for them. She enjoyed her card and bunco groups and even learned to play golf. She was a co-president of the SCC Woman’s Club and a member for many years. She had many friends; SCC was a great place for a newly widowed lady.

Anne is survived by her son, David Johnson, of Windsor, CO, and daughter, Carol Burns, of Sun City Center, and their spouses; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center in January.

Molly Brookman

Molly (Mary Catherine) Brookman passed away peacefully on Nov. 10 at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center, FL. She was 55. Born in Boulder, CO, and raised in Glen Ellyn, IL, Molly’s adult journeys took her from Boston to Portland, ME, to Washington, DC, including a summer spent in Spain and exploring Europe. She eventually landed in Boise, ID, where she married and raised two daughters, Tia and Regan Perotto.

To the many, many friends she met on her journey and in her professional life, Molly was above all a caregiver. Whether working with developmentally challenged adults in a group home or informally providing support and counseling to a friend in difficult circumstances, she was widely loved and is remembered well by the vast network of those touched with her kindness and wisdom.

Following her move to Sun City Center, Molly developed a passion for art. Her whimsical drawings and vivid, emotionally charged abstract paintings were an expression of an empathetic personality who felt love, joy, grief and disappointment deeply and profoundly.

In addition to her daughters, Molly is survived by her mother and stepfather, Nancy and Richard Alguire — both of Sun City Center — as well as two brothers, Rob and Matt Brookman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad (https://sccems.com/support-us/).