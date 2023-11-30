Firehouse Cultural Center to offer Clay Warriors workshops

By LOIS KINDLE

Thanks to a $5,000 Arts Council of Hillsborough County Community Arts Impact Grant, the Firehouse Cultural Center will soon offer free pottery workshops for Veterans.

Clay Warriors will include a four-week session of wheel and hand-thrown pottery for veterans of all skill levels. Materials are supplied.

“The Firehouse Cultural Center is honored to be awarded these funds for us to offer this new program to our service community,” said Beth Stein, the center’s operations director. “Working with clay has healing properties, which allow a person to center and focus in a communal setting.

“My hope is that this is our first step to offering more,” she said.

The first 90-minute Clay Warriors workshop class, taught by Trish Veloso, a degreed arts instructor, and experienced potter Sue Marcella, will begin at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 19. It will take place in the Firehouse Cultural Center Studio, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. RSVPs are needed by Dec. 12. Sign up at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.

Veterans scholarships are available for the cultural center’s regularly scheduled, day, evening or specialty pottery classes.

Studies have shown working with clay has a number of significant benefits that can be particularly helpful to Veterans. It’s actually a form of art therapy.

It encourages self-expression; bolsters confidence and self-esteem; lowers the heart rate and blood pressure; provides an outlet for grief; improves focus; helps express creativity; reduces stress; improves dexterity through exercise of the hands, wrists and arms; promotes a sense of accomplishment; improves sociability; and provides respite from intrusive thoughts and emotions.

“We know there are veterans in our area who are underserved, and we’re delighted to be able to offer this Veterans-only workshop to them,” Stein said. “It’s just a small part of what we hope to have available to them in the future.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization whose purpose is to be a multi-use cultural and educational facility for all things arts-related in southern Hillsborough County. Its mission is to offer quality arts programming and arts education for both children, teens and adults.

It partners include the Arts Council of Hillsborough County; Hillsborough County School System Arts in Education Program; Hillsborough County Public Library; Ruskin Library; SouthShore Regional Library; Hillsborough Community College SouthShore Campus; Hillsborough Education Foundation; Mary & Martha House; Arts Education at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, The Tampa Museum of Art, SouthShore Arts Council, the University of South Florida School of Art and Art History, and VSA Florida.

For more information, call 813-645-7561 or email info@firehouseculturalcenter.org/.