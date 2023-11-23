Ruskin Seafood Festival returns Dec. 2-3

By LOIS KINDLE

The most popular outdoor event in southern Hillsborough County – the Ruskin Seafood Festival – is set for Dec. 2-3, and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.

There’s something for everyone at this family friendly hometown gathering, where great seafood is only one of the exciting elements drawing huge crowds. It will include food and beverages, cold beer, arts and crafts, lots of activities for the kids, live music and local performers, sportsman’s area, local business vendors and car show (all day Sunday).

“The Ruskin Seafood Festival means so much to our community,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the sponsoring Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about bringing the community together and showcasing all the South Shore area has to offer.

“Everything we do is about the community, and this is the stuff that makes people love where they live,” she said. “You bring your family each year and create memories.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The cost of admission is $10 per person. Kids 12 and younger, plus veterans and active duty military with proper ID get in free. The county charges $2 per carload admission to the park.

Kids R Kids is providing two free trolleys from remote parking all day, both days.

Since the festival is in its 33rd year, many attendees came as children with their parents, and now as parents themselves they bring their own kids.

“Each year we try and add something or tweak something to make it better,” Davis said. “This year, I’m confident we’ve been successful in doing that, and I can’t wait for the community to come enjoy it.”

The star of the show, of course, is seafood – mullet; peel ‘n eat, coconut or fried shrimp; fried fish; crab boil, crabcakes and deviled crabs; catfish stew; Peruivan ceviche, tuna poke bowls and more. The food vendors will include The Ruskin Seafood Company, the Happy Snapper, Hammerheads, Sweet Tea Tiki, Roots Southern BBQ, Sabrosito Latin Fusion, Gulley’s Mullet, Pop C’s LouZanne Kitchen, Louis Beans Coffee Truck, The Healthy Spot and 13 others.

Folks not into seafood will find BBQ, onion sausage, chicken wings, burgers and hotdogs, pizza, empanadas, funnel cakes, old-fashioned ice cream and more.

Children will have a blast in the kids’ area, which will include all kinds of hands-on activities. For example, the Firehouse Cultural Center is featuring sand art, Japanese-style fish prints, slinky-bone fish and an octopus and blue crab photo op. The Paleo Preserve at Camp Bayou will offer a fossil dig and Camp Bayou, a Little Manatee River critters tank, ant lions and bio-artifacts. The Home Depot will host one of its kid-friendly woodworking workshops, and the Florida Aquarium is bringing an educational aquatic display. The area will also feature a petting zoo, bounce houses, axe-throwing inflatables, an obstacle inflatable and more.

The cost for a wristband is $5 per child, which includes unlimited hands-on activities and bounces.

You can start your holiday shopping early in the Arts and Crafts area where vendors will be selling everything from artwork, jewelry, custom woodwork, leather goods, holiday items, gardening stuff and lots more. Commercial and nonprofit vendors will include Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Cypress Creek Co-op, Board & Brush, Jade Health, Bowie’s Garden mobile flower truck, Fringe Benefits; Teal Turtle Boutique; Woof Happens dog trainer; Bike for Christ; Stretch Zone; and Gold Coast Greyhounds; and many others.

In the Sportsman’s Area, visitors will find vendors like Salty Scales, The Flip Flop Shops, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Freedom Boat Club, Ladyfish Charters; Hooked on Hope; Sea Monkey Apparel; Cigar Truck, Bea’s Bait Shack, All Florida Yachts and more.

Last, but certainly not least, is the entertainment. Here’s the schedule of performances on The Vibe music stage:

SATURDAY

10 to 10:30 a.m. – SCC Par for the Chorus barbershop Quartet

10:30 a.m. to noon – J. Lowery Steel Drums

Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Memoriam for Master Deputy Bobby Howard, sponsored by the chamber, BOCC and HCSO – county commissioners Owen and Worstel to present

12:30 to 2 p.m. – SouthShore Cruisers, ‘60s to ‘80s rock

2 to 2:30 p.m. – Grand Jete Dance performance (nearby the stage)

3:30 to 5 p.m. – 301 Travelers Band, country and rock

SUNDAY

11 to 11:45 a.m. Bryce & Beans – Jazz and indie rock

Noon to 1 p.m. – Joshua Bidwell, acoustic guitar/singer

1:30 to 3 p.m. – Randy Mcneeley, country

3:30 to 5 p.m. – Doti Devane and Kozmic Pearl, rock

Major sponsors of the event include the Hillsborough County Commission, South Shore Signs, The Ruskin Seafood Co., McRoberts Sales, Wellspring Community Church, Mary Kay – Debora Porath, The Vibe, TECO, Suncoast Credit Union, Ferman Mazda and Circles Waterfront Restaurant

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival

WHERE: E.G. Simmons Regional Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

FEATURES: Food, beverages, old beer, live music, arts and crafts, hands-on kids’ activities, commercial vendors, Sportsman’s Area, car show

COST: Adults, $10, children 12 and younger and veterans/active military with I.D., free; $2 per carload park entry fee; free parking and all-day trolley to and from remote parking

INFORMATION: 813-645-1366 or Ruskin Seafood Festival on Facebook.