Pet Paradise opens in Apollo Beach

By LOIS KINDLE

A new resort-style, pet care facility recently opened in Apollo Beach with amenities like no other. It’s 15,223 square feet; has a resort-style, dog-bone shaped pool; on-site NewDay Veterinary care; grooming spa; monitored indoor-outdoor play yards; VIP and standard kennels; and more. The grooming spa opens Nov. 26, and future plans include dog training.

Pet Paradise offers day camp, overnight and extended-stay boarding, professional grooming and veterinary care – all under one roof. An associate lives on site in case of an emergency.

You can rest assured your dog will be made comfortable in his or her climate-controlled, private suite, which has raised bedding and continuous flow water bowls. Your pup will get plenty of daily exercise, naps, treats and affection.

Your cat will enjoy a private, roomy condo, scratching post, cat tree and cuddles, as well.

And real-time webcams enable you to check in on your pet for additional peace of mind.

Daily report cards are kept to share your pet’s state of mind and activities.

There’s even Tiny Town, an all-inclusive, play-and-stay residence for dogs 30 pounds and under and indoor-only kennel suites for short-nosed or flat-faced (brachycephalic) dog breeds.

New customers get a free Meet the Fam day, where owners and pets meet team members, tour the resort and get acquainted with the facility. You can schedule one by calling 813-582-5055 or visiting https://www.petparadise.com/get-acquainted-day.htm/.

Pet Paradise is open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. When arranged in advance, early drop-offs are available between 7 and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for an additional $10.

Reservations are required for day camp and boarding. Payment is by credit card or debit card only.

To stay on site, all dogs, including puppies, must have proof of rabies, DAPP and Bordetella vaccinations. To participate in play groups, dogs must be spayed or neutered.

Cats are required to have rabies and FVRCP vaccinations.

Pet Paradise was founded by Fred Goldsmith and is headquartered in Jacksonville. By year’s end, it will be found in almost 60 locations in 11 U.S. states.

For more information on Pet Paradise in Apollo Beach, visit https://www.petparadise.com/apollo-beach.htm or call 813-582-5055.

For an appointment with Dr. Alejandra Perez, of NewDay Veterinary Care, call 813-582-5360 or email apollobeach@newdayvetcare.com/.

The entire facility will celebrate its grand opening Dec. 2 with a mimosa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s an opportunity to bring your pet, see the facility and meet the staff. All pets will receive a special tag at the event. Se habla español.