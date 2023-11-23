Obituaries for the week of November 23, 2023

Sheffield, Edward E.

Sheffield, Edward E. of Apollo Beach, passed away November 17, 2023, at age 83. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Joan (Lewis). He also leaves behind a son, Jason (Paula), of Apollo Beach; a daughter, Amber Statham (Jimmy), of Cedar Key; and a guardian son, Terry Lambert (Angie), of Augusta, GA. He is also survived by his sidekick and grandson, Oliver Sheffield, of Apollo Beach; three extended grandchildren, Madison and Michael of Mississippi and Angelica of Ohio; Annabel Lennard and Family, as well as his four-legged companions, “Mollie,” “Pepper” and “Levi.” He was the son of the late Griggs and Dovie Sheffield of Ruskin and was the last surviving sibling of three brothers and two sisters.

He was a faithful member of the Ruskin Methodist Church. Born in Damascus, GA, on September 7, 1940, Edward moved to Ruskin as an infant and was a member of East Bay High School’s inaugural class of 1958. He was captain of both the basketball and baseball teams and was voted MVP in each. Edward was also selected “All Tampa Bay Conference” point guard and catcher in each respective sport. He was a very reliable person and was, therefore, voted Most Reliable by his peers.

Edward was Navy Veteran and submariner, serving abroad the USS Trumpetfish (SS-425) as Yeoman 3rd Class (SS) from 1958 through 1961. For several years he held the office of president for the USS Trumpetfish Veterans Association. His professional career spanned over a period of 47 years, all of which was in Stevedoring, Vessel Agency, Marine Terminal and U.S. Marshal Custodial Business. He was an officer and director of three companies, before being encouraged by several customers to open his own in 1984. He, along with his wife Joan, opened Apollo Stevedoring, Jason Shipping and Argus Worldwide, operating in the ports of Port Manatee, Tampa, Canaveral and Jacksonville. He was involved in several civic and professional organizations. Edward served in many positions of the International Propeller Club and held the position of president (Tampa) 1978-79 and the inaugural president (Port Manatee) 2006-07. He received numerous awards and acknowledgements for his hard work, dedication and support of the maritime industry and in the development and growth of both the Ports of Tampa and Manatee. He was a kind, caring and giving man. Edward was a man of great integrity and inspiration who enriched the lives of those around him. He loved and was very dedicated to his wife, family and many friends and associates.

We will miss him deeply, and we will always remember him proudly with our love and admiration.

Funeral Services will be Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Ruskin Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Building Department, Ruskin Methodist Church, P.O. Box 745, Ruskin, FL 33575.

Barbara Jean Crisp

Barbara Jean Crisp, 46, of Ruskin,FL passed away Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. She was born Dec. 23, 1975, in Loveland, Ohio and moved to Florida in 1989. She attended East Bay High School and graduated with the class of 1995. She went to work in the food service industry and made the most delicious Marian Subs for 15 years. She spent the last eight years at Denny’s in Sun City Center and was loved by all of her guests. She loved the holidays, always dressing up to bring a smile to everyone’s face, and was an avid Bucs fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jean, of Ruskin; her mother, Janey McRoberts, of Ruskin; her father, Eric Crisp, of Bradenton; her brothers, Rodney Simmons, of Nashville, TN, Elex Crisp, of Bradenton, Eric Jason Crisp, of Atlanta; her sister, Renee, of Bradenton; and many nieces and nephews.

A service was held at National Burial and Cremation Society in Ruskin on Friday, Nov. 10.