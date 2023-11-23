New York Times features Sun City Center

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Some readers of the New York Times may have heard of Sun City Center, one of Florida’s many 55-plus communities, but if they read the November 3 issue, they now know more. That issue included an article by NYT writer Debra Kamin who covers real estate, culture, travel and business.

Kamin made some good points as she highlighted the uniqueness of Sun City Center. There are over 100 Community Association clubs and organizations that offer a wide range of paths for fun. The community’s mantra is Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and many residents incorporate volunteerism into their daily activities.

Kamin gave the article a personal touch by featuring the story of Maria and Tim Hodge’s move to SCC from Pennsylvania in June 2022.

Although they have been busy for the past year renovating their house and adding a pool, these new residents have immersed themselves in the SCC lifestyle. Maria, an energetic 59, was a caterer in her “former life,” so she is using her food service expertise by cooking for the SCC Emergency Squad and membership in the Kitchen Masters club, a relatively new cooking club in SCC. She also joined the Swimdancers, a synchronized swim team, and volunteers at the CA Information Center. Tim, 63, stays busy lawn bowling, racing radio-controlled cars and volunteering with the Lamplighters, a group which helps residents keep their post lights working.

SCC has a growing population of young residents who are either semi-retired or still working—many remotely. When the NYT team began its search for a retired, relatively young SCC couple, they reached out to Janet Ditmore at the Community Association’s Information Center. The Hodge’s were chosen from the names that surfaced as possibilities.