Ayres and Lennard families deepen their school district connections

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With more than 500 years of collective student, educator and administrator experience, the Ayres and Lennard families have a unique connection to the lore and history of Hillsborough County public schools, which deepened this month with two key appointments.

On Nov. 2 the school board voted unanimously to appoint Van Ayres superintendent, a position he had been filling in on an interim basis since June, upon the resignation of Addison Davis. Ayres, in turn, named Catherine “Missy” Lennard, of Riverview, to his team of 12 regional superintendents, a cabinet position with oversight for about 21 north Tampa/New Tampa schools.

Lennard opened both Stowers Elementary and the K-8 Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy as charter principal, in 2009 and 2022, respectively. Dustin Robinson, who worked with Lennard at both schools, is the newly named principal of York, which is in the Waterset community of Apollo Beach.

Now, as a regional superintendent, Lennard works more closely with Ayres, who holds the position her father, Earl, held from 1996 to 2005. He died in December 2019.

For his part, Ayres said he is committed to lead by the example Earl Lennard set, “coaching and leading with kindness and making decisions that are best for students, all students.”

“That’s what it was like, back under Earl’s leadership,” said Ayres, whose first job in the district, as a science teacher at Blake High, preceded his principalship at Jefferson High, his alma mater. “We all knew that number one, Earl cared about us as individuals, and that’s what made us better workers.”

The mantra Ayres uses to define the mission he has set for himself and the school district as a whole is “Hillsborough Strong,” and “Missy is the epitome of that,” he said, in a phone interview last week. “Born and raised in the county, she is so respected by her peers and has been a staple in the county for many decades.”

Indeed, both Lennard and Ayres have deep connections to Hillsborough, which has grown into the nation’s seventh-largest school district. Ayres is the son of Van and Nuri Ayres, who graduated from Hillsborough High and had Hillsborough school district careers. Missy Lennard, an East Bay High graduate, is the daughter of Brandon High graduates Earl Lennard and Annabel Lennard, who worked one year as a school secretary. Nuri Ayres was principal at King and Sickles high schools and Van Ayres Sr. taught career technical education 33 years at Leto High. Overall, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins attended and/or worked at numerous schools, including Bloomingdale, Jefferson, Plant, Riverview and Robinson high schools.

As for Missy Lennard’s newly announced district-level position, Ayres said it is well-earned, given “all the work she has done in Hillsborough County over the past 30 years.” He added, “I know Earl Lennard, looking down, would be extremely proud of Missy and the work that she’s done and is going to do for this district in her new position.”

As for filling the shoes of Earl Lennard himself, Ayres said the significance of that appointment hit him hard Nov. 1, the night before the board took its vote. “My emotions were getting to me,” Ayres said. “Being superintendent of Hillsborough County, I wouldn’t want to do it anyplace else. I’m so proud and privileged and humbled that the school board chose me and gave me this opportunity.”