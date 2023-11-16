United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal

By LOIS KINDLE

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will host a community-wide Thanksgiving service and turkey meal on Nov. 23 at 1971 Haverford Ave. The service, led by Debbie Marion, minister of pastoral care, will be at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the meal, prepared by Chef Joe Gregory, will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Life Enrichment Center.

Attending the service is not required to get a free meal of roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and gravy. Guests are, however, required to stop by the church office to obtain tickets between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday or between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 21. The office will be closed Nov. 22.

A total of 400 tickets are available, whether dining in or taking out.

“It’s our gift to the community,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry. “Everyone is welcome, regardless of age. We do this to bring the community together and to ensure people who have no loved ones in the area get a hot meal on Thanksgiving. Our goals are to combat loneliness and promote togetherness on this day of gratitude.”

For more information, call 813-634-2539.

Two more community wide events

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, the church will host the Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair in the Life Enrichment Center. It will include more than 75 vendors selling handmade crafts, original artwork, one-of-a-kind gifts and holiday decorations.

Admission is free, and lunch will be available for purchase in the “crafterteria.”

The Sights & Sounds of Christmas will take place in the Life Enrichment Center at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Free and open to the public, the event includes Christmas hymns, the Bellissima Bells and performances by the Chancel Choir, Praise Team band and the church’s Children & Youth Ministry. RSVPs are not required.