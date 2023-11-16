Obituaries for the week of November 16, 2023

Robert E. Lee Jr.

Robert “Bob” Edward Lee Jr., born May 31, 1956, in Chicago, IL, died Oct. 31, 2023, in Tampa, FL.

Robert “Bob” Edward Lee Jr., 67, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at the James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital, in Tampa, FL. He worked as a finance manager for Don Mullery Ford, of Dixon, for 10 years. He also owned and operated First Street Pub, in Dixon, IL, for 10 years.

Bob was born on May 31, 1956, in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Joan (Benbow) Lee. He married Patricia Koch on Aug. 8, 1995, in Dixon, IL. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed owning the bar, traveling and gambling. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee, of Sun City Center, FL; five children, Celia Lee, of Ruskin, FL, Brian (Lauren) Lee, of Dixon, Brandy L. Lahman, of Dixon, Kimberly Flynn, of Dixon, Kristopher (Jacklyn) Kline, of Loves Park, IL; and five grandchildren, Starla, Maddie, Sophia, Colton and Amelia.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan Lee.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Jerome E. Barrett Sr.

Jerome E. Barrett Sr., 88, Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully the morning of April 29, 2023. Born in Fargo, ND, Jerry graduated from Shanley High School and North Dakota State University, served in the US Air Force, and performed a lifetime of civil service in the federal government.

In November of 1957, he married Lois R. Barger and enjoyed 62 years together before her passing in 2020. He is survived by four children, Michelle, Ellen (Curtis), Jerome Jr. (Karen), and Eric (Suzette); seven grandchildren, Justin (Kara), Allison, Kyle, Jessica, Jake, Benjamin and Lexie; sister, Lucretia (Terry); many nieces and nephews; and all of his Sun City Center 4 O’clock Club friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois R.; daughter, Linda Marie; his parents, Lenore Marie (Christensen) and George Patrick Barrett Sr.; four brothers and one sister.

A funeral Mass will be held on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL, followed by a committal service at Skyway Memorial Gardens, Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 33607, or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate).

Dolores Gagliardi

Dolores Gagliardi (née Caddell), age 91, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at her home in Land O’ Lakes, FL. Dolores was born in Staten Island, New York, and spent much of her life in New Jersey and Florida. She worked in finance with IBM for over 25 years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, where she served as the president; the Apollo Beach Yacht Club; and the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders. She was also an honorary lifetime member of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Dolores enjoyed cruising and being with family. She and her late husband Nick loved to travel and saw much of the world. She was very active in the community where she volunteered at every opportunity. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dolores was pre deceased by her husband Nick; her sister, June; and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Millie Chironna (née Gagliardi); her daughters and their spouses, Peggy and Jim Boris, Debbie and Bob VanWagner, Lori and Jack Shute, and Sandy and Gordon Mills; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Sun City Center Funeral Home at 1851 Rickenbacker Drive in Sun City Center, FL.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity.