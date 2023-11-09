Obituaries for the week of November 9, 2023

Gregg A. Gibson

Gregg A. Gibson, 79, of West Springfield, MA, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Gregg was born Sept. 13, 1944, the only child of Ruth and John Gibson. He was raised in Milford, CT, until he moved to Florida to attend the University of Miami. It was there that he met his wife of 40 years, Patricia (Sgueglia) Gibson, who preceded him in death in 2010.

Gregg spent his early career working in the airline industry, and he loved to travel. He spent his later career working for USPS at the bulk mail facility in Springfield, MA, until he retired in 2011. Gregg was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins and the Boston Red Sox. Gregg also enjoyed boating, spending two-to-three days a week on the water during the winter months that he spent in Sun City Center, FL.

Gregg leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Gibson, of West Springfield; his son, Stephen, and his wife, Rebecca, of Belchertown; his adored grandson, Patrick Gibson; and his cherished longtime companion, Elaine Brulport, of Enfield, CT.

A Funeral Home Service was held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Curran-Jones Funeral Home, 109 Main St., W. Spfld. Burial followed in St. Thomas Cemetery, Kings Hwy, W. Spfld. Visiting hours were Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Gregg’s name to The MSA Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/.

Armand Saiia

Armand Saiia has passed at 95 years old. Born a year before the start of the Great Depression in Buffalo, NY, he witnessed the most amazing events and changes. He embraced these advancements and continued to evolve and learn with grace and humor until his last. He is survived by his children, Armand Jr., Susanne, Christian, Lisa, David and his life partner, Cathy Gustavus. Born to Caterina Natoli and Giuseppe Luigi Saiia, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Ida, Sam, Louis, Joanne and his former wife and mother of his children, Kathryn (Caruana).

Too young to join the service, Armand finally was able to enlist in 1946 in the 111th Airborne Division and deployed to Japan and was involved in operations to convince holdouts to surrender. After his service he used the GI Bill to attend the University of Buffalo and the UB School of Law. After careers in law, private investigation and security, he continued in investments and commodities well into his eighties.

Armand’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. Whether fishing, skiing, or sailing and snorkeling for lobsters, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was Papa to his grandchildren, Suzanne, Britany, Kaleigh, James (JAK), Liam and Griffin. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend assistance.

Armand was well loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Private celebrations will be held at various locations per his wishes.

Robert McClister Sr.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert “Bob” McClister Sr., who left us on Sept. 23, 2023. Bob was born in Woodbury, New Jersey, on May 30, 1943, to his late mother and father, William and Eleanor McClister, and lived a life filled with humor and charm. He was well-known and beloved for his witty personality, often leaving a room filled with laughter and smiles.

Bob’s passions were as unique as his character. He found joy in driving, watching old westerns and testing others with his trivia questions. His love for music was deeply ingrained in him, with a playlist often featuring Queen, The Eagles, Rod Stewart and old country music. His favored teams in the world of sports were the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. Bob truly enjoyed his meals, particularly his favorite foods, scrapple and SPAM.

Bob’s love for his family was ceaseless. He is survived by his wife, Donna McClister. His legacy will continue to live on through his children, Barbara Pappillion, Robert McClister Jr., Blaine McClister, Joey McClister and Jesse McClister. Bob also leaves behind his sister, Va-Lynn Demery (Rocky); his brother, Billy McClister (Suzanne); along with seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. His loss will be felt deeply by both his family and all those who came to know and love him.

Bob was a man of humor, warmth and love, and his embrace of life will be sorely missed. His memories will be cherished, his wisdom will continue to guide us and his laughter will forever echo in our hearts. We are better for having had him in our lives, and he will be deeply missed.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Ruskin Eagles on Nov. 21, 2023.

Harriet Young

Harriet Young passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. She is survived by her two remaining children, Sherrie Young (daughter) and Gary Young (son), along with their supportive families.

Harriet was known for her kindness, friendships and was sweet all the way through. Friends will remember her Bridge skills, as well as Canasta and Chicken Foot Dominoes. Harriet always treasured her friends and for that, we thank all of you.

Harriet will now join her adoring husband Bill, who has been waiting for her. There will not be a viewing here in Sun City Center. Services will be held grave side in Pittsburgh, PA. God Bless.