Tickets on sale now for ‘A Facility for Living’

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players Community Theater will present A Facility for Living, Nov. 16 to 19 at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center.

The Katie Forgette play is the third mainstage production offered this year by the Pelican Players. It’s set in the future when vacant prisons have been converted to senior residences, and there are no more Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security.

Instead there’s a new Senior Provision Act.

The 2-hour dramedy is about a spunky, sarcastic group of aging boomers who band together to revolt against the powers-that-be.

“I was drawn to this play because my husband spent more than a year and a half in an assisted living facility,” Ramsey added. “I had to learn to laugh about things you would normally be upset about. I’m sure there are many people who have gone through this and can appreciate how love and kindness always overcome the craziness of aging. I think everyone will find a laugh and have their heart touched as this humorous story unfolds.”

This satirical play explores the themes of aging, friendship and life’s unexpected twists. It’s known for its humorous take on the joys and challenges of aging, including the lack of respect for human dignity and societal treatment of the elderly.

The role of nurse Claudia is played by Jeanne Naish; Judy is played by Donna Fiore, Mitzi by Carolann Olson, Wally by Rick Swenson, Kevin by Guy Bailey and Joe by Kevin Steinke. Michele Whelan is assistant director, and Joy Dunn is stage manager.

Audiences will have five opportunities to see the play, starting Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 at a 1:30 p.m. matinee and at 6:30 p.m.; and Nov. 19 at a 2 p.m. matinee. Seating will be cabaret-style or in the bleachers. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each curtain.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays. They will also be sold at the door. The cost is $16 for evening performances and $13 for matinees.

All shows are open to the public. Attendees coming from outside of the Kings Point community should enter via the visitors side of the main gate and let security know they’ll be attending the play.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization of volunteers, promotes the dramatic arts by staging productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, which benefits local students pursuing the arts and is administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.