St. Joseph’s Hospital-South names Apollo Beach doctor to CMO role

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi, and board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Brendan Malik is the newly named chief medical officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, where he has worked since the hospital’s opening in 2015.

A resident of nearby Apollo Beach, Dr. Malik, in his new role, will assist doctors in providing safe, effective medical care to the public; train new physicians on hospital policies; keep staff current on health regulations; provide clinical oversight to physicians; ensure regulatory compliance; and evaluate quality of services.

“It’s an honor to serve the community where we live and raise our children,” Dr. Malik said. “I look forward to advancing the incredible, high-quality care we provide at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, as well as growing with the vibrant community around us. I am equally eager to continue seeing patients in a clinical role, which will keep me directly involved in the joy of patient care.”

Dr. Malik succeeds Dr. Christopher Bucciarelli, who had been CMO since August 2021. A board-certified emergency medicine physician, Dr. Bucciarelli has been named CMO for BayCare’s ambulatory surgery centers and the ambulatory division’s outpatient imaging. BayCare is the parent of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and 15 other hospitals in West Central Florida.

Tasked with announcing the newly seated CMO is Dr. John Haffner, who gave high marks to Dr. Malik, recognized three times with physician awards by the hospital’s administration and staff during his tenure at the Riverview hospital, where he has been department of medicine chair, chief of staff, associate medical director and practicing as a hospital-based “hospitalist.”

“His executive presence, professionalism and his significant involvement in medical staff leadership at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South makes Dr. Malik the ideal person for this role,” said Dr. Haffner, a BayCare Health System vice president and chief medical officer.

Affiliated with BayCare Medical Group and BayCare Physician Partners, Malik as a hospitalist has partnered with patients’ doctors to share records, communicate relevant information, monitor patient stays, and work with doctors on care and discharge plans. He has reportedly led St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s hospitalists in quality and performance analysis of patients with deep vein thrombosis and stroke. He serves also on the hospital’s quality improvement committee and task force.

Rounding out his educational accomplishments, Dr. Malik received his doctor of medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. He completed a residency and internship at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He earned a bachelor of science degree in natural science from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

The Riverview hospital is at 6901 Simmons Loop, 813-302-8000.