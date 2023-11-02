Ruskin Woman’s Club Luncheon & Fashion Show Nov. 12

By STEPHEN FLANAGAN JACKSON

The indefatigable Ruskin Woman’s Club is planning a community-wide social and fund-raising event for the South Shore area once again. And once again the positive energy of the Ruskin Woman’s Club is sponsoring an event for the public which will help make its membership as well as everyone in the general public more aware of and more supportive of the interesting and unbelievable history and well-being of the Ruskin community for more than 112 years.

This is the remarkable and sustaining history of a small group of people who founded and christened the Ruskin community from scratch over a hundred years ago. This was a group of people who came in 1907 to the founding place of Ruskin before the area even had a name or a purpose or a sustainable community. This small group of people persisted, and their persistence also led to the development of one of the most dynamic groups or clubs since it was founded over 112 years ago.

This small group of founders who were “snow-birds” had the drive and determination to carve the community of Ruskin out of the tropics and provide the launching of Ruskin College. Unlike the community of Ruskin, the college has long since disappeared. To learn a bit more about these people, read a previous article in the May 11, 2023, edition of The Observer News in print and digital. To read this article, go to ObserverNews.net and search for “Historic Remnants….”

Thank goodness the Millers, the Dickmans, and a small corps of supporters’ good deeds inspired the foundation of the Ruskin Woman’s Club. Many people, whether they merely pass through Ruskin on the Tamiami Trail (Highway 41) or have lived here for many years, have learned something about the founding fathers and mothers of Ruskin since the start of the notable and indispensable GFWC (Greater Federation of Woman’s Clubs) Ruskin Woman’s Club. On the other hand, there are many who pass through this area and many who live here who know nothing about the origins of these original founders of Ruskin, of John Ruskin and of Ruskin College. How much they are missing!

As part of its on-going development, the club is planning a Chico’s Fashion Show and Luncheon, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, established in 1911, has maintained a steadfast commitment to making a positive impact in its community. Over the years, it has raised funds for scholarships, schools and a range of vital causes, including combating human trafficking, addressing spousal and child abuse, providing food for the hungry, assisting the homeless and engaging in various other charitable activities. The club is also currently raising money for all of the above but also to help the Ruskin Woman’s Club with the maintenance of its National Heritage Historic Clubhouse on US Highway 41, the Tamiami Trail, which runs through Ruskin right in front of the clubhouse. The Miller House was constructed over 112 years ago, is still in use but is in need of remodeling.

This event will take place in the Banquet Room at the Kings Point North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, and promises an exciting day of socializing and engagement, with opportunities to participate in raffles for Opportunity Baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

The schedule for the day includes the following:

• 11 a.m. – socializing and engagement activities, including raffles, 50/50 and a wine bar.

• Noon – a delicious catered luncheon provided by Embellished Planning & Design.

• 1 p.m. – Chico’s Fashion Show, the highlight of the event, will commence.

Looking ahead, the club has an exciting lineup of events for the coming season:

• November: Fall Luncheon & Chico’s Fashion Show.

• January 2024: A dinner theater mystery play.

• February: the annual Sweetheart Tea, another much-anticipated and popular event.

• March: a golf tournament.

For more details on these events and to stay updated on the club’s activities, please visit its website at gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/. This website will provide you with the latest information and confirmed dates of upcoming events as they become available.

The Ruskin Woman’s Club has regular meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m. from September through May. These meetings are held at its historic clubhouse and include a free luncheon. The meetings offer an opportunity for members to come together, share ideas and plan for their numerous charitable endeavors. Guests are always welcome.

Join the Ruskin Woman’s Club in its mission to make a positive difference in the community, support local students, engage in meaningful charitable work and help maintain our local history through maintaining its unique Miller House Clubhouse.

Your participation in these events and initiatives is greatly appreciated.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club is always planning something interesting and educational.

For more information and to donate, contact Ruskin Woman’s Club, PO Box 547, Ruskin, FL 33575 or GFWCRuskinWomansClub.org/donations/, 813-296-3900.