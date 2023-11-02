Friends of Little Manatee River State Park to host annual treasure hunt

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s time to lace or pony up for the 5th Annual Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt. It’s a great way to spend time with friends or family, enjoying the park’s natural environs, while competing for neat prizes.

The event will take place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the park’s event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. Signs will be posted.

The gates open at 8 a.m. for hikers and riders to register and check in. To save time and avoid the initial rush, entrants are strongly encouraged to preregister online. Competition begins at 9 a.m., and participants can enter up until 11.

The contest is a search on foot or horseback for numbered keys located at 10 different locations along a designated trail. All entrants get a map, and once they’ve completed their trails, they’ll turn in all the keys they’ve collected for the chance to win prizes ranging from $25 to $170 in value donated by area businesses. These include a collegiate sports wall clock from Boggs Jewelry; horseback outing from Born to Ride, Ace Hardware gift card, Tractor Supply gift card, restaurant gift cards and more. A total of 10 items are up for grabs.

There’s no limit to the number you can win, but you must be present at the 2 p.m. drawing to win.

But that’s not all.

The treasure hunt also includes a silent auction, featuring framed pictures, handmade quilted items, saddles and tack, jewelry and more; 50/50 drawing; corn hole games; donkey bingo ($5 per square to enter for a chance to win $50 prize); music by DJ Steve; and a lunch of cheeseburgers, sides, desserts and beverages.

The cost to enter the hunt is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Each entry includes one meal, and additional lunches for family members or others can be ordered online for $8 each. This is required so organizers will know how much food they’ll need.

Lunch will be served at the event field between 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. To honor veterans, the American Legion 325 Color Guard from Palmetto will present the Colors around noon.

To register in advance for the treasure hunt or to order extra lunches, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org/, hit the Special Events tab and Buy Now. Payment is accepted through PayPal or by debit or credit card.

All proceeds go toward projects in the park not covered by the state park budget. Last year, for example, the Friends of the LMRSP bought parts for the park’s big tractor, and as a backup to budget funding that ran out, new tires for park vehicles.

Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy the festivities, even if it’s just to watch and hang out with friends. There’s no charge for those who aren’t competing in the hunt.

Folks who want to ride but don’t own their own horses can rent them from Wolfe’s Born To Ride by calling 941-812-1980. A Negative Coggins blood test 0 for all horses is required, and children under 16 on horseback must wear helmets.

For more information, call 813-677-9291 or 813-634-2228.