University of Tampa and Gannon University form partnership

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Beginning this fall, University of Tampa has been able to offer current and prospective students an attractive opportunity. Students have a direct pathway to Gannon University’s graduate-level healthcare programs in speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Gannon is a private university based in Erie, PA, with a satellite campus in Ruskin, FL, established in 2014 in response to an increasing demand for high-quality graduate education to serve Florida’s expanding healthcare sector.

Ronda Sturgill, professor of health sciences and human performance at UT and coordinator of the allied health program, will serve as UT’s partnership liaison. “This partnership will provide academic coordination between the institutions and will assist with attracting qualified candidates to both UT’s allied health program and Gannon University’s graduate health professions programs,” she said. Among UT’s 200+ academic programs, the Bachelor of Science in allied health consistently falls within UT’s 10 most popular undergraduate majors.

Sarah Ewing, Gannon’s provost and vice president for student experience, said, “This partnership stemmed from a shared desire to provide students with an education leading to in-demand healthcare careers that meet the needs of our community. Together we want to recruit talented students who will develop as the next generation of talented, knowledgeable and socially responsible healthcare providers.”

UT students who meet admission requirements, which include graduating with a Bachelor of Science in allied health in the last three years will receive preferential consideration for entry into the program. Applications are now being accepted.

To learn more or to apply, contact Sturgill at rsturgill@ut.edu/.