Obituaries for the week of October 26, 2023

Susan Bellar

July 31, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2023

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing in Wimauma of Susan Beller, beloved wife of Jeffrey; mother of Steven (Kelly), Michael, Marc (Amy) and Lynn (Danny); grandmother of Samantha, Graham, Matthew, Gray, Kevin and Evan.

Sue was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Tilden High School and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree at Brooklyn College. She lived in Brooklyn with her parents until she and Jeff met, fell in love and married. They lived in Brooklyn for a time, then moved to Wantagh, Long Island, where they spent the next 43 years before retiring to Valencia Lakes in Wimauma. This past May was their 60th anniversary.

Throughout her life, Sue was passionate about dancing…any kind, any time, any place. Ballroom dancing with Jeff was a favorite of hers, and the two of them would go square dancing together as well. Jeff has said that he was thankful when she left him home while she joined her wonderful dance friends to line dance and salsa without him.

Sue was very knowledgeable about issues of natural health, and when asked, counseled others about what she’d learned. She practiced what she preached in her day-to-day living and oversaw what she and Jeff should eat, what medications they should take and what medications they shouldn’t take. In spite of all this, out of the blue, she was diagnosed last December with glioblastoma. As she firmly believed in holistic medicine, she chose not to undergo chemotherapy and radiation but rather researched and took non-traditional formulas to kill the cancer cells. In the end, though, she succumbed to this aggressive and deadly cancer. She will be missed by all.

A memorial is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. at National Cremation Society, 308 E. College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570.

In lieu of flowers, you might consider donating to The Brain Research Foundation: https://www.thebrf.org/.

Angela Lewit

Angela Lewit passed away Oct. 12, 2023, in Sun City Center, FL. She was born Oct. 22,1924, and grew up in Rockville Centre, NY. She was the daughter of loving parents, Leland and Angela Muir. Upon graduation from high school, she attended and received her teaching degree from SUNY Oneonta. Following a wonderful college experience, she went on to teach first grade at a local elementary school in Oceanside, NY. Some of her fondest memories were experienced among the lifetime friendships she made with her fellow teachers.

Angela married Howard Lewit, in the late ’70s. Shortly thereafter they would move to Florida to enjoy their retirement years. Angela was a devout Catholic and was actively involved in many ministries at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially world cruises. When she was not visiting her family in New Jersey, she was sharing her time with friends, neighbors and most of all her dogs, Toby and Sunshine.

Angela was predeceased by her husband, Howard Lewit, and her stepson, Robert Lewit. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maureen; grandchildren Robert (Jeannie), William and Gregory; and great-grandchildren, Jamie and Bobby.

A Funeral Mass was Celebrated on Monday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rite of Christian Burial at Mansion Memorial Park Cemetery in Ellenton, FL.

Darlene Compton

Darlene Crist Compton, 73, of Wimauma, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. She was born April 12, 1950, in Shelbyville, IN. Darlene is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer (Gene) Pearson of Dover, Julie (Boe) Compton of Apollo Beach, Jeannette Compton of Wimauma, Heather (Jeremy) Estill of Cape Coral; six grandchildren, Jenna, Tobi, Dylan, Lillea, Zachary, Ayden; great-grandchild Xander; siblings, Charlene Davis of Jonesboro, Bill Crist of Inverness, Jim Abbott of Chesterfield, Connie Whisner of Indianapolis, Dottie Crist-Marshall of Palmetto; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Her Celebration of Life will be held 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at South House, 2650 36th Avenue SE in Ruskin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AccentCare Hospice of Tampa in her memory.

Ramon Turman, M.D.

Ramon (Ray) Turman, M.D., was born on June 17, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Lorain High School and, later, Ohio University where he was president of his Sigma Nu fraternity. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Cincinnati Medical School where he was a member of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity.

His specialty was OB-GYN, and he practiced in Hamilton, Ohio. At the age of 50, he joined the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. In 1987, Ray and his wife, Marianne, moved to Sun City Center, FL. He was a long time treasurer of the Ohio Club, and he became very involved in lawn bowling. He was lawn bowling Club president and three time club champion. Along with Marianne, he volunteered for 30 years at The Straz Center, enjoying the Florida Orchestra and many Broadway shows. His other interests were cooking and travel.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Steve (Jennifer), Cincinnati, Ohio, Karen, Sun City Center, and Lynn (Pete), Grand Prairie, TX; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sun City Lawn Bowling Club (SCCLBC), 2010 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL. 33573.