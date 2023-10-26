East Bay High School to present The SpongeBob Musical

By LOIS KINDLE

East Bay High Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary by kicking off the first show of the 2023-2024 season with The SpongeBob Musical, Nov. 1 to 4.

Each two-act show will take place at 7 p.m. at the school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. The doors open at 6:30.

Tickets are $7 per person and will be sold at the door. Cash, Cash App and Venmo will be accepted.

Run time is two hours. Concessions will be sold during a 15-minute intermission.

The SpongeBob Musical includes music written by an array of well-known artists, including David Bowie, Plain White T’s, Cyndi Lauper, Aerosmith, The Flaming Lips and others. Every song in the show was written by a different artist.

This show is suitable for folks of all ages, and “It has content and music even adults will find entertaining,” said Krista Blanchette, theatre director. “I’ve wanted to direct The SpongeBob Musical since it was released. I have five children ranging in age from 10 to 31, and SpongeBob was the favorite of them all.

“I selected this particular show because it’s one that has a universal appeal to a wide audience, and it comes at a perfect time for our theatre as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Bay Theatre and Thespian Society.”

The musical also has great appeal to the cast.

“I used to watch SpongeBob every Sunday at my grandparents’ house,” said East Bay senior Sadie Van Liew, who is starring in the role of SpongeBob SquarePants. “It’s surreal to play such an iconic character, one I always loved to watch on screen and have found to be even more dynamic to play onstage.”

Based on the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, which aired on television for 13 seasons beginning in 1999, the The SpongeBob Musical involves the story of Bikini Bottom and an underwater world facing total destruction by a volcano about to erupt at any moment. Chaos ensues when residents panic as they debate how to best address the crisis. When all hope seems lost, it’s up to SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy to save the day.

A cast of more than 20 performers and 10 technicians create a production filled with big sets; flashy, large dance numbers; and more. Attendees are invited to stay after the show for photos and a Meet and Greet with some of the characters, including SpongeBob, Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and Plankton.

For more information, contact Blanchette by emailing krista.blanchette@hcps.net or calling 813-671-5134.

The SpongeBob Musical Cast List

SpongeBob SquarePants:

Sadie Van Liew

Sandy Cheeks:

Savannah Feaster

Patrick Star:

Carlos Santiz

Sheldon J. Plankton:

Ian D. Silverman

Squidward Tentacle:

Miley Davis

Eugene Krabs:

Kaitlyn Manley

Pearl Krabs:

Jade Kratochvil

Karen the Computer:

Paige Philips

Mayor:

Jordyn McNeal

Patchy the Pirate:

Madison Mullins

Perch Perkins:

Nydia Gierbolini

Larry the Lobster:

Angie Ramos-Moran

Old Man Jenkins:

Nick Serra

Gary:

Anina Elliot Vargas

Citizens of Bikini Bottom

London Murphy

Lexi Febles

Savannah Witaker

Ryan Smith

Adriana Bourdon

Mya Flores

Kae Colemen

Emma Davis

Alexa Stepp

Director: Krista M. Blanchette

Musical Director: Shauntelle Holbrook

Technical Director: Daniel Blanchette

Creative Designer: Dan Van Liew

Stage Manager: Angie Ramos-Moran

Sound Board: Kaylin Zimmerman

Running Crew: Lily Guay and Kyra Jones