Symphony orchestra tickets on sale now

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off its 2023-2024 concert series Oct. 29 with a delightful array of five public performances through March 24. They will take place in the sanctuary of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center, which has seating for 300.

This year’s concerts start at 2:30 p.m. and will be about 90 minutes in length, including a 10- to 15-minute intermission, said June Hammond, the orchestra’s music director and principal conductor since December 2014.

Individual admission is $20 per person and $15 for groups of 15 people or more. The season ticket package, which is $75 for five tickets, is your best value, since they can be used individually or in any combination you like. They make great birthday or holiday gifts for family, friends, employees, even co-workers.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church office, by calling 813-634-1252 or visiting www.southshoresymphonyorchestra.org/. They’ll also be sold at the door.

“I like to start each concert off with fanfare to get the audience excited,” Hammond said. “The Halloween concert [on Oct. 29] starts with fanfare written for the coronation of King Charles.”

The concert will feature music from all eight Harry Potter movies, The Gladiator, Avengers and the really spooky Once upon a Midnight Grimm by Paul McGraw of Georgia. The encore will be “Sleigh Ride,” which will be featured in the Dec. 17 holiday concert.

It will include music from the Disney movie, Frozen, as well as fanfares for Christmas by the French-Canadian composer Michel Rondeau, “The Skater’s Waltz” and “Christmas Music for Orchestra,” arranged by John Cacavas.

The Jan. 28 concert will have selections from Handel’s Water Music, and Victor Herbert’s “Irish Rhapsody.” The Feb. 25 performance will feature Linnea Norsworthy, on piano, during the first movement of Franz Liszt’s First Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.

The symphony orchestra’s final concert on March 24 will have an all-American program, including a new piece called “The American Frontier,” arranged by Calvin Custer; “Oh Susanna;” “Shenandoah;” “America The Beautiful;” and Copland’s

“Outdoor Overture.”

About the orchestra

The South Shore Symphony Orchestra was formed in 2010. It performed at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center until 2014, then moved to the United Community Church of Christ until it closed in 2019. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church has been its home since 2019.

The 40-member orchestra is comprised of paid professional musicians from throughout Tampa Bay. The 501 (c) (3) organization sustains itself through ticket sales, grants and private, anonymous donations.

If you’d like to help, make a check payable to the South Shore Symphony Orchestra Inc., and mail it to P.O. Box 5964, Sun City Center, FL 33571. All donations are tax-deductible.