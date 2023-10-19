‘Soaring Eagle’ award breakfast recognizes Rick Lewis of Riverview

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Forty years after he earned his Eagle Scout award as a teenager, Rick Lewis of Riverview has received the 2023 Soaring Eagle Award, presented by the Timucua District of the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

At a reception and fundraising breakfast held Oct. 12 at The Regent in Riverview, Lewis received his award after the flag ceremony by Troop 3892, an invocation and overview of scouting highlights from Rob Lindsey, a personal reflection from Sea Scout John Humphreys and a fundraising plea from Melissa Snively, a former school board member who has been involved with scouting for 16 years.

“I’m very, very grateful to be here today to share this recognition with you, for what we stand for together,” Lewis said, to the audience at large, upon receiving the Soaring Eagle Award. “Everybody here is here today because you believe in citizenship, service and a commitment to our youth.”

Bob Bivins, past chair of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, who worked with Lewis, both at the chamber and on the board of directors for the Campo Family YMCA, was tasked with presenting the award to Lewis.

“The Soaring Eagle Award basically honors somebody who has consistently demonstrated honesty, integrity and leadership in the community,” Bivins said. “And I can’t think of anyone better than Rick to receive this award.”

Bivins went on to recite a list of Lewis’ community involvement, which included holding chair, board and/or leadership positions for BSA Troop 89, Campo Family YMCA, Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Brandon, American Marketing Association of Tampa Bay, pastoral advisory committee at Nativity Catholic Church, Greater Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association.

As an Eagle Scout himself, along with his brother, Scott, Lewis said he is most proud that Eagle Scouts seven times have recognized him as their Eagle Scout mentor.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can achieve, and one must do so before turning age 18. Adding to Lewis’ pride is that both his sons, Jake, 23, and Dylan, 20, earned the Eagle Scout rank as well.

“I remember what I learned in scouting 40 years ago, and that is first and foremost, the leader sets the example,” Lewis said.

“My parents set that example for me. And in my life, I’ve tried to do just that, set the example, whether it be for the scouts, my fellow volunteers or my sons.”

Set to soon earn his Eagle Scout rank is Humphreys, who in his speech said he happened upon a scouting relationship after learning about a program he referred to as Sea Cadets, which he later learned was Sea Scouts and a part of Boy Scouts of America.

“Sea Scouts is this amazing youth-led sailing, boating and scuba diving program that teaches through hands-on learning experiences,” Humprheys said. “Boy Scouts of America is helping me to prepare to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by scout oath and law.”

The scout oath is for each boy, and girl, to promise that: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.” The law is for scouts to be “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”

Boy Scouts of America in February 2019 first welcomed girls ages 11 to 17 into “Boy Scouts,” the organization’s older youth program, which since then has been called “Scouts BSA.” Female scouts are allowed as well to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Snively said in her remarks, asking for in-person and online donations, that she and her husband, David, have been a scouting family for 16 years. “I’ve seen firsthand the benefits of the investment,” Snively said, as she started to choke up. “I try not to get emotional [but] scouting means so much to our family. It has changed our lives, what scouting has done for our sons, and we feel so blessed to be in a community with such strong scout support.”

Lindsey is the assistant district commissioner for the Timucua District, which serves the southern half of Hillsborough County. It’s one of eight districts across nine counties in the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, BSA.

According to Lindsey, the council ended 2022 with more than 10,300 scouts. Overall, the scouts earned 10,105 merit badges, camped 36,649 “hot nights” and donated more than 43,000 pounds of food to local food banks. In all, 236 scouts earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.

As for the Timucua District, Lindsey said, it ended 2022 with 1,517 registered scouts and 600 registered adult leaders. Forty-eight Timucua scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

More than the numbers can attest to, scouting for those who participate can become a way of life, which Lewis alluded to in his remarks.

He said that while he has served and belonged to many causes and organizations, “my heart, my soul, everything I am, belongs to the Boy Scouts and always will.”

“Whether I’m involved personally at the time or not, there’s not a Friday night, or a day I wake up on Saturday, that I don’t want to go into the garage, throw my gear in the car and go camping,” Lewis added. “Anybody who has ever been a scout leader, you know what I mean.”