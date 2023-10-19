Kick off holiday shopping at Fall Sip & Shop

By LOIS KINDLE

The friends of Laura Hood Nation invite the community to an event called the Fall Sip & Shop, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. It’s a fundraiser benefiting Nation’s family as they recover from her sudden, unexpected passing on Sept. 12.

The Firehouse Cultural Center, Council Growers and Fringe Benefits Salon are sponsoring the event.

Proceeds will especially benefit Nation’s 21-year-old daughter, Willow, who is continuing her mother’s legacy at Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts by starting the process of obtaining all the educational and professional certifications required to become a master floral designer.

“We have all been so impressed with Willow’s commitment to carry on her mother’s legacy,” said her grandmother, Dee Hood. “She worked with Laura prior to her passing and learned quite a bit about the business. She’s since taken over all daily tasks of running the shop, ordering from wholesalers, cleaning flowers, helping customers and designing.

“She’s working hard to learn all she can about the business and seems to be as natural in a flower shop as her mom was,” Hood continued. “I know Laura is so proud of the incredible job she’s doing.”

Just weeks before Nation’s death, the family lost all of its major appliances in their home due to river flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia and then incurred additional expenses for her funeral.

“Laura was a friend to a big part of this community, said Amber Council, who co-owns Council Growers with her husband, Travis. “I met her in high school, and as a longtime family friend, it’s important to me that Willow has every opportunity to get the education she needs to continue her mom’s legacy. Travis went through elementary, middle and high school with Laura.

The Fall Sip & Shop will feature complimentary, light hors d’ oeuvres and the silent auction or sale of paintings by Bruce Marsh and Dolores Coe; hand-thrown ceramic pieces; handcrafted, sterling silver jewelry by Kate Hamilton; collectibles; high-end wines from sommelier Janice Bayruns; a Fringe Benefits gift basket valued at more than $100; $75 Ruskin Seafood gift card; Toad Fish gift set; three $100 gift certificates from Circles; and more.

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly mixer/happy hour during the event. Beverages will be available for purchase.

“The Firehouse Cultural Center is pleased to host community members and area businesses supporting each other in an event like this,” said Beth Stein, operations manager. “What better way to find unique items and specialty gifts before the holiday shopping season begins.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 1st Ave NE, Ruskin. For more information on the Fall Sip & Shop, call Beth Stein at 813-645-7651.