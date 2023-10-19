Harvest Awards set to mark the start of the 2023 Hillsborough County Fair

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

As is the tradition before the start of the 11-day 2023 Hillsborough County Fair, the newest slate of seven Harvest Award recipients is set to be recognized Nov. 2 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

That means that on Nov. 2, Joe Sumner III is set to be recognized as Outstanding Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman. Sumner, with his wife, Nikki, owns Sumner Cattle Co., which is roughly three miles from Jule F. Sumner High School, which opened in Balm/Riverview in 2020. Sumner High is named for Sumner’s great-grandfather, who founded the family’s cattle-raising business more than 100 years ago.

Sumner III is a seventh-generation cattle rancher, whose family came to Florida in the late 1800’s, later to settle in Hillsborough County in 1909. Sumner today operates a cow calf operation with his wife and children, Joey and Kayleigh.

“Joe also has one of very few true Cracker cattle herds left in Florida,” according to fair officials. “Joe owns and operates a habitat restoration company that restores habitats throughout Florida, back to their native sate.” He is noted as well for striving “to help less fortunate individuals in the south county area.”

Set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award is D.A. “Doug” Holmberg, of Lithia, described as an “educator, agricultural innovator, horticultural leader and creative thinker.” He started his agricultural teaching career at Horace Mann Middle School in Brandon and served as president of the Hillsborough Ag Teacher’s Association, Florida Ag Teacher’s Association and Hillsborough County Farm Bureau. He owns Holmberg Farms, which produces citrus, tropical fruits and woody ornamentals.

Memorial tributes are set to be given to Timothy Cribbs, a 39-year agriculture teacher and Durant High School department head, and Clyde Dixon Sr., who served in World War II and retired from careers in construction and crop insurance.

Rounding out the 2023 Harvest Award recipients are the Winfred Harrell Family (Farm Family); Dee Dee Grooms (Outstanding Woman in Agriculture) and Fred Williams (Outstanding Public and Community Service).

As the matriarch of Fancy Farms since its inception in 1974, Grooms has been involved in the annual 4-H Strawberry U-Pick at Fancy Farms for almost 20 years and has long supported 4-H, FFA and other youth organizations. Williams, a lifetime agricultural advocator, served on the Florida FFA Foundation Board and led a capital campaign for the FFA Leadership Training Center. He co-founded the Plant City Pig Jam, State of Florida BBQ Championships, which is set to celebrate its 20th year, Nov. 17 and 18, at 1401 Gordon Food Service Drive.

Harrell and his family own and operate Harrell’s Liner Farm. Established in 1960, Harrell’s Nursery reportedly employs more than 145 employees and sells wholesale to distributors and retailers throughout Florida and the East Coast, as well as Texas and Puerto Rico.

Also noted annually at the Harvest Awards are Friends of the Fair honorees, which this year include Hillsborough County Sheriff Possee, Hillsborough County Cattlewomen, Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, Central Maintenance and Welding, Pipe Pros, TEW Electric, Ed and Terri Kelly, ACME Barricades, Stepps Towing and McCullagh and Scott Contractors. Also included are Odiorne Insurance, Tampa Bay Times, iHeart Media, In The Field magazine, America Show Camels, Bill Barlett, TECO Peoples Gas and Astin Farms. Robert McElheny is recognized posthumously.

For more on the fair and Harvest Awards, visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com/.