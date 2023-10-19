Apollo Beach Garden Club to host Fall Plant Sale

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into gardening, be sure to circle Oct. 21 on your calendar. The Apollo Beach Garden Club will be selling non-GMO and organic ornamentals, tropical fruit trees, vegetables and native plants from 8 a.m. to noon during its Fall Plant Sale at the Apollo Beach Community Forest Garden, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach.

Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund and help cover the garden’s operational expenses, including bed amendments, irrigation, timers, dehydrated chicken manure, azymite, mulch and shade sail.

Sun City Center resident Karen Fredricks, one of the event’s four vendors, will be raising funds for the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center by selling an assorted variety of succulents in all kinds of pots, plus bromeliads, snake plants, desert rose, wandering jew, amaryllis bulbs and more. The council awards college scholarships to graduating, area high school seniors and grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Other vendors will include the Plant Hoarder, Sam’s Honey Bees and Knotty Nana Macrame.

Admission is free.

The nonprofit Apollo Beach Garden Club was founded in 2017, and its community forest garden about four years ago. Members enjoy working with plants, sharing their gardening experiences and exchanging ideas, suggestions and best practices. They help each other and are required to volunteer at least 10 hours per quarter to help maintain the garden by weeding, carrying mulch, watering plants and doing other gardening chores.

Annual membership is $27. Currently, the group has 48 members.

The club focuses on the cultivation and propagation of plants unique to this geographic region (central Florida Zone 10A,): edibles, plants that grow on other plants but aren’t parasitic, including ferns or bromeliads and Florida-friendly varieties.

The garden includes more than 100 permanent plant species, plus scores more in leased boxes, and its forest features bushes and trees bearing tropical fruits and berries.

Club meetings take place September through June the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Apollo Beach Recreation Center. Each meeting features a short business meeting and speaker.

Its Community Forest Garden leases 24 raised beds and six ADA-compliant table beds high enough for someone in a wheelchair or stool to be able either to stand or sit to garden. Each of these is screened and netted underneath.

Lessees may garden from dusk to dawn daily, as desired, and are given a gate code for entry. They can plant fruits, veggies or flowers but are required to garden following organic principles. Heirloom plants are encouraged, and GMO seeds are not permitted.

The garden is planted on property leased from Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation. It’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday, with tours offered between 10 to 11 a.m. It’s closed on holidays.

To arrange a tour outside of these hours, email apollobeachgardenclub@gmail.com/. For more information on the club, visit www.apollobeachgardenclub.com or join its Facebook group.