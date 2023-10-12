Home Prep Sports Sumner Stingray Volleyball looks to finish strong
Prep Sports

Sumner Stingray Volleyball looks to finish strong

by theObserver

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingray volleyball season is nearing its completion for the 2023 season and is 8-8 with two matches left in the season. The team will wrap up action vs. Brandon at home on Oct. 11 and travel up the road to Gibsonton to play Spoto the next day to complete the regular season. The ’Rays ladies hope to secure a playoff berth and continue playing into the post-season. Their best stretch of the season was a 5-2 run from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9 with a number of those wins coming in tournament play. The team is led by Courtney Bobo-McKenzie, head coach, and Patricia Stanislowski, assistant coach. The team is anchored by five seniors, and Victoria Crayton leads the team with 43 total blocks on the season. The ‘Rays look to finish strong and have an opportunity to send the seniors off with playoff volleyball.

Stingray senior Olivia Mills goes air bound to make an acrobatic play in a match against the Wharton Wildcats.

Sumner Stingray varsity players celebrate during a win vs. Wharton Wildcats on Sept. 19.

Stingray senior NaKia Reed serves during action vs. Wharton Wildcats on Sept. 19.

Francis Fedor Photos
Coral Dastas Marcial goes low to make a play in action vs. Wharton HS.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

6-0 Riverview bangs heads with 5-1 Stingrays on...

Stingrays slip past Longhorns

Sumner winning streak ends

Riverview Sharks only unbeaten team in South Shore...

Spoto hosts East Bay; Sumner, Lennard, Riverview travel

Stingrays survive Wildcats

USF football measures up against the Alabama Crimson...

Sumner off to first 4-0 start in program...

Sumner & Riverview remain unbeaten in South Shore

Stingrays douse Dragons fire in 65-0 rout

Follow by Email
Facebook