Sumner Stingray Volleyball looks to finish strong

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingray volleyball season is nearing its completion for the 2023 season and is 8-8 with two matches left in the season. The team will wrap up action vs. Brandon at home on Oct. 11 and travel up the road to Gibsonton to play Spoto the next day to complete the regular season. The ’Rays ladies hope to secure a playoff berth and continue playing into the post-season. Their best stretch of the season was a 5-2 run from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9 with a number of those wins coming in tournament play. The team is led by Courtney Bobo-McKenzie, head coach, and Patricia Stanislowski, assistant coach. The team is anchored by five seniors, and Victoria Crayton leads the team with 43 total blocks on the season. The ‘Rays look to finish strong and have an opportunity to send the seniors off with playoff volleyball.