Stingrays slip past Longhorns

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner faced its first opponent after a loss this season, traveling across Rt. 301 to visit Lennard HS for a match-up between two rival programs. The Stingrays rebounded with a 23-21 win over the Longhorns, but Lennard made Sumner work for the win.

The Stingrays kept the season tradition alive by scoring first on a pass completion from QB Layton Kennison to Tyler Williams that went for 70 yards as he raced past defenders to cruise into the end-zone. The ‘Rays took the field without star QB Greg Smith III for the second week in a row. Smith was injured late in the game vs. Wharton, and the Sumner staff are hoping for his return for the Riverview game on Oct. 15 as the Stingrays will return home after a two-week journey on the road. Sumner tacked on another TD on a 28-yard Devin Spencer run to go up 15-0 before the first quarter ended. Spencer logged 137 yards on 14 rushing attempts. It looked like the night would be the easy win that most anticipated. However, the head coach KB Belton led Longhorns had other plans. It all started with a second quarter Lennard drive stalling and Sumner forcing a punt. Lennard would have to attempt the punt three times after two penalties but the strong leg of the Longhorn punter pinned the Stingrays with their backs at their own goal line. Lennard held and forced Sumner to punt back to the Longhorns, and on their third play, RB Gavin Fields broke free on a 66-yard run to turn the momentum. The teams adjourned to the locker rooms for half-time with Sumner up 15-6.

The ‘Rays started the third quarter with the ball but stalled on their opening drive. It only took Lennard three plays to add a TD on a 15-yard completion from QB Jacob Mobley to WR Richard Sykes, aided by a couple of offsides penalties, and Sumner was only up by a point. The teams traded field position for the rest of the third quarter, and Lennard was poised for the upset. The Longhorns stalled on a drive and were forced again to punt. The Lennard kicking game, both punter and kicker, has been a strength, but the punter kicked it short, and a Stingray attempted to field the punt and missed but touched the ball, allowing Lennard to fall on the ball and take possession. Lennard seized the lead five plays later at the 9:27 mark, and Sumner was watching its season slip away. The ’Rays weren’t ready to surrender; on the ensuing kickoff, senior star RB Devin Spencer scored on an 80-yard dash to the end-zone, and the Sumner defense held the Longhorns off the scoreboard and survived some anxious moments. It was a gut check moment for the Stingrays, and Lennard takes away a moral victory in pushing the Stingrays to the brink.

Sumner will now regroup, evaluate the recovery of Greg Smith and look to welcome unbeaten Riverview HS to the Tank on Friday at 7:30. The Sharks are tied for the division lead with Durant and just ahead of Sumner, and the Stingrays will be looking to move into a tie with the Sharks for the division. Sumner is the higher ranked of the two, holding down #17 for both Florida Division 4M and in Tampa. Riverview is ranked #26 for Florida Division 4M and #33 in Tampa. This could be a defining match-up for the season and determine playoff positioning and potentially whether either team makes the playoff seeding.

