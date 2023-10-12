Obituaries for the week of October 12, 2023

Paul Banco

Paul Banco, 88, born Dec. 19, 1934, upgraded his address to Heaven on Sept. 30, 2023. He went to be with Jesus, leaving the love of his life, Helen J. Banco (Barton), married 68 years; along with his children, Tame Lytle, Paul J. Banco and Gregory Lawson; grandson, Joshua Lytle and family to carry on his memory. Paul was born in Dudley, PA, and was one of 16 children to Genevieve and John Banco, Amy Mattern, Johnnie Banco (deceased), Mary Banco (deceased), Sue Quade, Mike Banco, Julia Silsley, Anna Heath; Joe Banco; Dianna Diehl; Alice Yoho; Faye Black; Nancy Husick, Andy Banco, Janet Putt and Bob Banco.

Paul served in the Army from 1957-1959 and Air Force Reserves 1962-1970. His work career consisted of hard physical work all his life, retiring from the University Club in Washington D.C. as the maintenance engineer. He could fix anything! Paul loved life and every person that met him loved him.

Throughout his life he lived in Pennsylvania, Maryland and, finally, Sun City Center, FL, since 2000. He was a member of the Wimauma Community Church of God.

A memorial service will be held Sat., Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Wimauma Community Church of God with internment at Sarasota National Cemetery. A memorial service will also be scheduled in Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Wimauma Community Church of God Benevolent Fund, PO Box 67, Wimauma, FL 33598, or your favorite charity in Paul’s honor. Show love often to those you love as tomorrow is not promised.

Juanita A. Moon

Juanita A. Moon, died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2023, at the age of 96. Born in Bethany, Illinois, she was married to David E. Moon for 77 years. She has three children, Patti (Jim), Sherri (Steve) and Chuck (DiDi); four grandchildren, Travis, Brittany, Kim (Bach) and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashton and Addison. In addition to being a faithful wife and dedicated mother, she was employed by the Thriftway Groceries in Ruskin where she served many customers and the business with commitment.

Juanita was an enthusiastic and faithful volunteer for 18 years at the former South Bay Hospital in Sun City and was a recipient of a Volunteer of the Year award. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will never be forgotten.

A service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL 33513. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin for the Moon family.

Myrta M. Martinez

Myrta M. Martinez, 75, passed away on Oct. 7, 2023, peacefully at the Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Myrta is survived by her loving husband, Felix Martinez. They were married 41 years. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Odom, of Orlando, FL, and brother, Les Vargas, of Lauderhill, FL. Her brother-in-laws include Edwin Martinez, Dr. Timothy Hodge, Vincent Martinez, and her sister-in-laws include Isabel Townsend, Ruth Maher, Diane Urso and Shirley Vargas. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends and, of course, her pet dog, Chucky, that will miss her terribly.

Myrta retired from the Miami Herald’s accounting department in 2009. She and her husband moved to Sun City Center to care for his mother.

Myrta enjoyed many hours creating beautiful silk flower arrangements and greeting cards, though, she never sold them; she always gave them away to friends as gifts. She enjoyed sharing her craft tips with her experienced craft ladies, Mary Lou Buchman Closs, Margaret Myers and Pat Malcolm. She was also an expert shopper. She never bought anything unless it was on sale.

At Myrta’s request, there will be no viewing or memorial service. The family will hold a ‘Celebration of Life’ at a later date.

Jaime Robles Colon Sr.

Jaime Robles Colon Sr., an Army World War II veteran and resident of Riverview, passed away on Sept. 19, 2023. He was 98 years old. Papito, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on March 1, 1925, in Puerto Rico.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sara Diaz Rodriguez, and his son, Jaime Robles Diaz Jr., who was also an Army veteran. Papito was a loving father and husband. Survivors include his daughters, Raquel, Priscilla, Abigail, Noemi and Sarai (Sully). Papito is further survived by 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.