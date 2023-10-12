Gannon University celebrates new president

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Gannon University held a series of events in September to celebrate the inauguration of Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., as its new president. The formal installation of Dr. Iwanenko as Gannon’s eighth president in the school’s nearly 100-year history took place on the Erie, Pa., campus September 22. Among the events was a reception on September 29 on the Ruskin campus to give staff, faculty and friends in Florida the opportunity to congratulate him personally.

From 2016 to 2020, Iwanenko was Gannon’s vice president for academic affairs, responsible for the faculty and all undergraduate and graduate programs. He was a key member of the president’s leadership team and, in 2020, assumed the post of provost and vice president of student experience.

Iwanenko expressed appreciation to Gannon for entrusting him with this incredible responsibility and discussed his vision for the university. He plans to continue the university’s momentum through what he calls “Relentless Balanced Incrementalism,” which is based on four pillars: advance Gannon’s financial analysis to ensure decisions are based on sound, comprehensive data; deepen commitment to the student experience, employee experience and community well-being; continue to build enrollment with innovative programs, increased retention and evolving markets; and strengthen Gannon’s commitment to its mission and Catholic identity.

On a personal note, he said his parents are immigrants from Ukraine (father) and Poland (mother), who came to the U.S. as children and met in Buffalo where they raised Iwanenko and his two siblings. He is the first in his family to receive a college degree and attributes his career to that education. Iwanenko and his wife Mary live in Erie and have three adult children.

He also talked about his signature bow tie, explaining that it’s a symbolic reminder for the acronym TIE: technique, intensity, execution. He adopted this mantra in his early days of leadership as coach of a youth football team. As he shared the story of how the bow tie has become ingrained into his identity, he said the experience and symbol behind it has been similar to his professional higher education experience. “If I apply the same concepts to how I work, how I lead and how I take on challenges, it will serve me well. Even if you see me without my bow tie, know I am coming to work with my TIE on,” he said.

Gannon University is a Catholic, diocesan university founded in 1925 and offers online and traditional associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. It has 4,450 students at the Erie campus and 250 at Ruskin.

The Ruskin campus was established in 2015 when Gannon recognized the rapidly expanding healthcare sector in south Florida. Four advanced programs are offered here: Doctorate in Physical Therapy; online Post-Professional, Occupational Therapy Doctorate; Master’s in Physician Assistant Science; and Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology.

Visit gannon.edu for more information on Gannon University.