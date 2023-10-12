Fall biz expo is a wrap

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fall Business Expo Oct. 5 at Community Hall in Sun City Center. Always a popular event, it attracted a steady stream of visitors, who turned out to view the products and services of 74 chamber member businesses and nonprofit organizations. They included everything from senior residential communities, medical practices, health care facilities and financial services to home repairs, new startup businesses, a charitable foundation, area churches and more.

“It’s great our members got to meet and talk with both existing and potential customers in a friendly laid-back atmosphere,” said Sherell Bennett, chamber member specialist.

The chamber’s next community event, its Trade Expo, will take place sometime next spring.

For more information on the event or the chamber itself, call 813-634-5111.