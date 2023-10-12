Home News Fall biz expo is a wrap
by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fall Business Expo Oct. 5 at Community Hall in Sun City Center. Always a popular event, it attracted a steady stream of visitors, who turned out to view the products and services of 74 chamber member businesses and nonprofit organizations. They included everything from senior residential communities, medical practices, health care facilities and financial services to home repairs, new startup businesses, a charitable foundation, area churches and more.

“It’s great our members got to meet and talk with both existing and potential customers in a friendly laid-back atmosphere,” said Sherell Bennett, chamber member specialist.

The chamber’s next community event, its Trade Expo, will take place sometime next spring.

For more information on the event or the chamber itself, call 813-634-5111.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Members of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay’s South Shore Council chat with Cam McGary, of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, second from left, at the recent South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. Council members, from left, are Rebecca Mohr, Elliott Seda and Damon Glisson.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Sean Jones, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, talks with an unnamed visitor during the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo on Oct. 5.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 employees gather for a group photo at their SHCC Business Expo table, where they handed out gun safes, gun locks and the new Golf Cart manual to attendees. From left are Sarah Hauman, community service aide; Master Deputy Jeff Merry; CSA Jeanette Hiscock; and CSA Shelby Hillman.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Victoria Sorenson, director of ministry at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, visits with a couple of attendees at the SHCC Business Expo Oct. 5. She shared a table with Madeline Hughes, director of the Mary Petro Fund, one of the church’s community outreaches.

COURTESY PHOTO
Chamber volunteers Kim Droege and Dee Williams pause for a photo between networking with visitors and handing out directories at the recent South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Medical assistant Yolanda Ramos and patient experience advocate Emma Dauphin, of Sunstate Doctors, serve cookies to an SHCC Business Expo visitor at the Oct. 5 event at Community Hall.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Sun City Center Emergency Squad EMT provides free blood pressure screening on Oct. 5 for SCC resident Carolyn Cole during the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Marcela Torres, an entrepreneur with the Enterprising Latinas and owner of Sabrosito Latin Fusion, promotes her own special brand of hot sauce during the recent South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at Community Hall in Sun City Center.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Fred Svejda, of Comfort Keepers, and Desi Ferreira, of The Observer News and M& M Printing, are seen here Oct. 5 after networking during the expo.

DESI FERREIRA PHOTO
Marilyn Hair, business development manager of ServiceMaster Restore, is seen here working her table at the recent South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at Community Hall in Sun City Center.

