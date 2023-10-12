Choosing right Medicare coverage a crucial decision

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re new to Medicare or someone who’s already covered by it but wants to change your current plan for 2024, annual enrollment starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

“If you don’t like certain aspects of your Medicare plan, now is the time to change it,” said Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet, of Bayside Insurance Group. “It’s important to become fully informed about the coverage plans that are available, any upcoming changes for 2024 and which plan best suits your needs.

For example, the basic Medicare Part B deductible will be increased from $226 to $248. And there could also be changes in Medicare Advantage plans, depending on the insurance carrier offering them.

According to Marcie Maisonet, Medicare specialist, the quality of your healthcare is such an important decision for anybody over 65 or who is on Medicare.

“Is your doctor and hospital in network? Are you concerned about co-pays, deductibles, co-insurance or annual maximum out-of-pocket costs?” Maisonet asked. “Or is it important for you to have vision, dental and hearing coverage or a flexible spending account for over-the-counter expenses? All of these things should factor into your decision on the plan that will fit your needs.”

To help you make the right choice, Maisonet will once again host a series of free seminars to explain your options and the differences between various plans.

They will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave. and 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, or Thursday, Nov. 2, at Payant Wealth Management Group, 1653 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.

“Supplement plans are the most comprehensive coverage options to offset original Medicare Part A and B,” Maisonet said.

“With the rising costs of health care along with the higher costs of living, finding yourself in a limited coverage plan could be catastrophic.

“Medicare supplements are available for every financial situation,” she continued. “You have Cadillac plans that cover everything Medicare approves, and there are supplement plans with lower monthly costs and annual out-of-pocket costs starting at $2,700.”

On the other hand, Advantage plans administered by insurance companies have to include whatever original Medicare covers; however, they come with rules that could require referrals, use of networks for both doctors and hospitals and maximum out-of-pocket expenses of up to $9,000 per year.

There are other considerations, and Maisonet will be happy to discuss them with you at one of her free, upcoming seminars.

If you’d like to review your current health care options and determine which ones will meet your needs, Maisonet will schedule a one-on-one Medicare review with you at no-cost.

To reserve a seat at any of her upcoming seminars or arrange a consultation, call 813-634-7001 or 813-416-5957.