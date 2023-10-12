Brownstone Creative Event Studio in Riverview opens for event bookings

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Whether it’s for celebration, education, congregation or business deliberation, Amanda Brown considers her newly opened business a “blank space” for customers to transform as they see fit.

That’s the story behind Brownstone Creative Event Studio in south Hillsborough County, which, according to Brown, sits “in the heart of Riverview on a very busy highway, in a very busy plaza, across the street from the new hospital” under construction. That would be AdventHealth-Riverview, set to open in October 2024.

The 1,200-square-foot event rental hall, which Brown, a Wimauma resident, owns with her husband Herbert, celebrated its grand opening Oct. 5, at 9429 U.S. Highway 301. Capacity is for 60 guests seated (stretched to 75, without space for dancing). Business meetings can accommodate 80 seats.

“We are a blank canvas facility, which means any kind of event can be held here,” Brown said. “Showers, business meetings, birthday parties, micro-weddings, anything a person wants to host can be hosted in this space because it’s not fitted with any permanent fixtures. There aren’t any large pillars in the way.”

For Brown, owning an event studio is the next step in a long journey, which began with her first job as a teenager, when she worked on event rentals at a teen club in New Jersey. “Once I learned that was something I could study in school, that’s what I went for,” said Brown, who added that as a college intern with the National Basketball Association, she gained “wonderful experience doing events on a large scale.”

With an undergraduate degree in event management from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, Brown said she has been a corporate event planner for nearly 20 years, a job she still holds today, as she launches and grows Brownstone Creative Event Studio with family interests in mind.

“I’m from a large family, and there’s always a birthday, a graduation or something to celebrate,” Brown said. “Even for the minor things in life, we’re always getting together at someone’s house and saying wouldn’t it be nice to meet somewhere else so nobody has to clean their house before and after an event. One of the reasons I started a business is I wanted to provide a space not just for my family but for other families experiencing the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Brown said she and her mother, Senovia Bautista, have another aim in mind for the event facility, which involves a business Brown started in New Jersey in 2018 as a consultant for Close To My Heart, a direct-sales company specializing in paper-crafting products.

“I’m a scrapbooker, and my mother and I host scrapbooking events as a creative outlet,” Brown said. Since moving to Florida, “we’ve been using hotels in the area to host these events, but the banquet space is small and costly.”

Now, the mother and daughter will be using Brownstone Creative Event Studio “to hold classes and seminars to learn more about card-making and scrapbooking, or to come in and work on your own projects, if you’re well-versed,” Brown said.

“Anybody can use whatever materials they want.”

Brown said she has always wanted to own her own event facility, and after moving to Florida from New Jersey in March 2021, the time soon came to get started.

“As you get older, you sit back and realize, I want to do something with purpose,” Brown said. “I want to do something that I enjoy. And event planning is something I’ve always been passionate about. I have an eye for detail, and I really enjoy bringing people together and seeing them celebrate.”

As for what’s in a name, “Brownstone” refers both to the surname of its owners and the brownstone itself, which up north harkens to the image of “a very prestigious building,” Brown said. Moreover, it’s a nod to Jesus, as the cornerstone of the family’s Christian faith. “Creative” gives a nod to crafting, and “Event Studio” encompasses a wide range of purposes, including for book signings; art gallery showings; paint-and-sip classes; and poetry, karaoke and trivia nights.

“We’re really truly available for any type of event anyone wants to have,” Brown said.

For pricing and other information, visit www.BrownstoneCreativeEvents.com/, email info@brownstonecreativeevents.com/ or call 813-906-5070.